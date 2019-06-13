Reports: CB Moore, Colts agree to four-year extension

The Indianapolis Colts and Kenny Moore agreed on a four-year contract extension that will make him the NFL's highest-paid slot cornerback in terms of guaranteed money, according to multiple reports.

Moore reportedly is assured of $18 million, more than the $16 million guarantee that the Detroit Lions gave Justin Coleman in March.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Moore's extension includes $30 million for 2020-23, with a maximum value of $36 million. ESPN reported that the extension could rise to $40 million total with escalators.

Per Rapoport, the last year on Moore's existing contract, 2019, was worth $645,000.

Moore, who played at Valdosta State, signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The Patriots placed him on waivers before the start of the season, and he was claimed by the Colts.

He had a breakout season in 2018. In 15 games, all starts, Moore made 77 tackles and had three interceptions, one forced fumble and 1.5 sacks.

