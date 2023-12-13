Reports Dec. 12

Yahoo Sports

There's no way around it: Losing Justin Herbert for the season stinks for fantasy, reality and everything in between. On a emotionally loaded episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' the L.A. RB opens up to Matt Harmon about what Herbert means to him as teammate and a franchise QB after he sustained a season ending injury in Week 14. Ekeler and Harmon also discuss if this year has become 'the year of the backup QB' in the NFL given all the injuries at the position.