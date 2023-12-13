Reports Dec. 12
Dec. 12—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
December 8, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 14000 block Grubbs Road, Zehner Road, 24000 block Mooresville Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Townsend Ford Road
Animal related/livestock- 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd., 15000 block York Lane, 21000 block Oakland Meadows, 15000 block Reid Road, 16000 block Albert Road, 26000 block Newby Road, State Line Road/Little Creek Road, 20000 block Green Meadow Road
Reckless/drag racing- 19000 block Heron Drive, 19000 block Heron Drive
Theft- 12000 block US Hwy 72
Burglary- AL Hwy 251/Copeland Road
Prowler- 15000 block Elk River Mills Road
Disturbance- 26000 block US Hwy 72, 21000 block Mitchell Lane
Harassment- 19000 block Piney Chapel Road, 9000 block Snake Road
Alarm- 100 block Parker Chapel Drive, 15000 block Reid Road
Warrant- Madison County Jail, 18000 block Sulphur Creek Drive, 1000 block Sommers Ridge Drive, 100 block Sanderfer Road
December 9, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- I65/Us Hwy 72, Andrea Lane, 18000 block Dement Road
Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Marks Drive, 24000 block Garrett Road
Traffic accident- 15000 block Ham Road
Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road
Reckless/drag racing- 19000 block Heron Drive
Road hazard/debris- 30000 block Lester Road
Theft- 29000 block Easter Ferry Road
Breaking and entering vehicle- 12000 block Copperfield Lane
Burglary- 10000 block New Cut Road
Disturbance- 25000 block George Lane
Alarm- 27000 block Harvest Road, 20000 block Mooresville Road, 30000 block Pettusville Road
Warrant- 16000 block American Way
Discharging firearms- 27000 block Village Drive, 28000 block Reyer Road
December 10, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 22000 block Bibb Garrett Road
Traffic accident- Laughmiller Road, US Hwy 72/Branch Road
Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 53/Cedar Hill Road
Reckless/drag racing- 14000 block Blackburn Road
Disturbance- 28000 block Gatlin Road, 14000 block Sloan Road, 12000 block Burgreen Road
Alarm- 12000 block Hatchett Road, 5000 block Warren Drive, 25000 block Emme Kate Lane
Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 24000 block Elkton Road, 20000 block Harris Loop Road, 5000 block US Hwy 31, 100 block Elm Street, 600 block Plato Jones Street, 100 block E. Sanderfer Road, 300 block Colbert Street, 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road, 20000 block Harris Loop, 100 block Elm Street
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—second-degree domestic violence- second-degree assault- family, unauthorized use of other vehicle- no force
—converted statute
—third-degree burglary- residence- no-force, public intoxication
—two counts chemical endangerment- child abuse
—open container, improper lane usage, driving under the influence (alcohol), no drivers license
—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft
—first-degree assault- aggravated assault- family
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—two counts chemical endangerment- child abuse
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—driving under the influence (alcohol), two counts open container, no drivers license, improper lane usage
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, gas, Dec. 7-8, $80, 12000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- third-degree burglary, jewelry box, Alabama picture, 84 CD's, Oct. 16- Dec. 8, $825, 17000 block Oakdale Road
—Lester- fourth-degree theft, yellow extension cord, Dec. 9, $80, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road
—Athens- first-degree theft, yellow 2012 International 4300 box truck, Dec. 9-10, $25,000, Garrett Road & Hwy 31
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—driving under the influence
—first-degree sexual abuse, harassment
—failure to appear- no insurance, expired tag
—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol
—driving under the influence
—driving under the influence
—disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
—driving under the influence
—driving under the influence
—failure to appear: speeding, no drivers license; attempting to elude a police officer
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
—unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 8, 15000 block Kings Drive
—resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, Dec. 9, 700 block Hardy Street
—attempting to elude a police officer, Dec. 10, 900 block 7th Avenue