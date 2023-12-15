Reports Dec. 14
Dec. 14—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
December 12, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/Copperfield Lane, New Garden Cemetery Road/New Garden Road, Airfield Street, 15000 block Evans Road, 29000 block Andrea Lane.8000 block US Hwy 72, US Hwy 72 /BFI Lane, Andrea Lane
Animal related/livestock- 15000 block York Lane, 15000 block Cannon Road, 17000 block Red Hill Road, 24000 block Garrett Road, Elkwood Section Road/Old School House Road, Thach Road/Holt Road
Reckless/drag racing- Old Railroad Bed Road/Ready Section Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 14000 block Hunter Road, 27000 block Dieken Drive
Theft- 25000 block Grayson Landing
Burglary- 25000 block George Lane, 19000 block Airfield Street
Assault- 700 block Roy Long Road
Warrant- 9000 block AL Hwy 53, 100 block Elm Street, Ripley Road/Zehner Road, 10000 block Paradise Shores, 20000 block Yarbrough Road, 29000 block Andrea Lane, US Hwy 72/BFI Lane
Alarm- 26000 block Main Street, 25000 block Drawbaugh Road, 16000 block Ted Childs Drive
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—resisting arrest
—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault
—third-degree burglary- residence- force
—two counts SORNA violation
—third-degree assault- aggravated assault- family
—attempt to elude by any means, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft
—third-degree criminal mischief
—violation of domestic violence protection order
—third-degree domestic violence- harassing, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—drivers license revoked
—failure to appear- failure to yield row
—failure to appear- speeding
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—first-degree theft of property, harassment, Motorola cellphone, Dec. 13, $200, 1200 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.
—harassing communications, Dec. 12, 1000 block Montreat Drive