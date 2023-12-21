Reports Dec. 20
Dec. 20—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
December 18, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Evans Road/Reid Road, Upper Elkton Road/Fain Road, 20000 block Edgewood Road, Brownsferry Nuclear Plant
Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Oakland Meadows, 16000 block Deer Lane, 19000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 12000 block Lukers Way, 15000 block York Lane, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road
Traffic accident- 21000 block AL Hwy 99, US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road
Hazard/road debris- Harvest Road/East Limestone Road
Theft- 25000 block Heathrow Street
Recovery- 13000 block US Hwy 72
Harassment- 24000 block Southern Heritage Lane
Alarm- 14000 block Commonwealth Drive, 7000 block Greenbrier Road/Greenbrier Pkwy
Warrant- 400 block S. Jefferson Street, 200 block W. Washington Street, Giles County Jail, Morgan County Jail
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—two counts chemical endangerment- child abuse
—domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation
—indecent exposure
—fourth-degree theft
—possession of controlled substance
—two counts truancy
—chemical endangerment- child abuse
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Toney- third-degree theft, Purwick medical equipment, Dec. 18, $700, 25000 block Heathrow Street
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
—third-degree burglary
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—third-degree burglary, Dec. 18, 19000 block Autumn Falls Way
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.