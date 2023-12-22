Reports Dec. 21
Dec. 21—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
December 19, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block Evans Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 21000 block Rochelle Road, Cox Road/Adah Avenue, 26000 block New Bethel Road, Michael Lane, 24000 block Slate Road
Animal related/livestock- New Bethel Road/Slate Road
Traffic accident- Yarbrough Road/AL Hwy 251
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 13000 block Shaw Road
Theft- 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 99
Disturbance- 14000 block Sara Beth Road, 18000 block Oakdale Road
Harassment- 18000 block Baker Hill Road, 25000 block Highland Avenue
Unwanted guest- 21000 block Yarbrough Road
Warrant- Traverse City, Michigan, Lee County Jail, 8000 block Holt-Springer Road, Morgan County Jail, 5000 block US Hwy 72, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 21000 block Mitchell Lane
Alarm- 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 19000 block Al Hwy 251, 26000 block Capshaw Road, 13000 block Hidden Valley Drive
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—third-degree burglary- residence- no force
—distribution of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana
—second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft
—third-degree domestic violence
—driving while license suspended/revoked
—public intoxication
—first-degree sexual abuse
—SORNA violation, first-degree receiving stolen property
—parole violation, fourth-degree theft
—possession of controlled substance
—third-degree domestic violence- reckless
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, 9 Monster energy drinks, 2 packs Bic lighters, Dec. 19, $33, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
—Athens- first-degree theft, house and items in house, Nov. 1- Dec. 16, $160,000, 12000 block Brownsferry Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
—failure to appear- expired tag
—attempting to elude a police officer
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—retail theft, general merchandise, Dec. 19, $125.13, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—third-degree theft, US currency, Dec. 19, $770, 500 block Irvin Street
—third-degree retail theft, miscellaneous merchandise, Dec. 19, $192.69, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.
—first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana, digital scale, Dec. 19, Lucas Ferry Road @ Sanderfer Road