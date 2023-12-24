Reports Dec. 23

Dec. 23—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

December 20, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Pinedale Road

Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Rochelle Road, 25000 block Children Street, 12000 block Mayfield Road, 20000 block Harris Loop, Grover Drive, 12000 block New Cut Road

Warrant- 22000 block Shawnee Lane, 29000 block Magnusson Ave.

Search warrant- 15000 block Menefee Road

Alarm- 27000 block Capshaw Road

December 21, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 24000 block Nick Davis Road, 24000 block Kadence Lane, 29000 block Lester Road, 29000 block Copper Run Drive, Ripley Road/Parker Road, Evans Road/Blackburn Road

Animal related/livestock- 25000 block W. Limestone School Road, 100 block Farmington Drive, 29000 block Analicia Drive, 23000 block Pepper Farm Lane, AL Hwy 251/Holt Road, 23000 block W. Clearmont Drive, 21000 block Yarbrough Road

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/Little Elk Road

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road

Theft- 12000 block Hickory Hills Road

Disturbance- 15000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 18000 block Robinson Road, 15000 block Spring Lake Drive

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 10000 block Poplar Point Road

Discharging firearms- Bob Jones Pkwy/AL Hwy 127

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—first-degree assault- aggravated assault- family

—identity theft, second-degree theft

—second-degree burglary- residence- force

—third-degree domestic violence

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—first-degree theft

—ten counts dissemination/display of child pornography, five counts possession/possession with intent to disseminate

—resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance, first-degree robbery

—third-degree escape

—first-degree robbery, first-degree assault- aggravated assault- family, first-degree burglary- residence- force

—four counts aggravated stalking, first-degree stalking- repeated following of another

—possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—fraudulent use credit/debit card

—resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance, third-degree escape

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- first-degree theft, 2016 red Polaris XTP, Dec. 22, $17,000, 25000 block Thach Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—leaving the scene of an accident with injury

—giving false identification to law enforcement officer, driving on wrong side of highway

—failure to appear- no drivers license

—failure to appear- two counts drivers license suspended

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property

—attempting to elude a police officer

—failure to appear- no insurance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree retail theft, merchandise, Dec. 20, $48.45, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, US currency, Dec. 21, $100, 700 block 5th Avenue

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—harassment, Dec. 21, 600 block US Hwy 31 S