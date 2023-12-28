Reports Dec. 27
Dec. 27—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Friday-Tueday.
December 22, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 24000 block Sycamore Lane, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, 18000 block Nuclear Plant Road
Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Hatchery Road, 15000 block York Lane, 29000 block Veto Road, 25000 block Elkton Road, 29000 block Mooresville Road, 21000 block Yarbrough Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99
Traffic accident- County Line Road/US Hwy 72
Hit and run- 19000 block AL Hwy 99
Intoxicated driver- Moyers Road
Theft- 25000 block Thach Road, 10000 block Mayberry Road, 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, 3000 block Castlecreek Drive, 16000 block Albert Road
Burglary- 16000 block Wales Road
Disturbance- 21000 block New Garden Road
Warrant- 25000 block Elkton Road, Morgan County Jail
Nuisance/loud music- 16000 block Hampton Lane
December 23, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 24000 block Blossom Lane, 16000 block Wales Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Malone Road
Animal related/livestock- 23000 block Highland Drive
Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Doomsday Haunt
Reckless/drag racing- 23000 block St. John Road
Road hazard/debris- 23000 block AL Hwy 251
Breaking and entering vehicle- 10000 block Poplar Point Road
Vehicle theft- 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd.
Theft- 16000 block Raspberry Lane
Disturbance- 25000 block W. Limestone School Road, Hatchett Ridge Road/Goode Road
Unwanted guest- 24000 block Sycamore Lane
Alarm- 29000 block Capshaw Road
Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 600 block US Hwy 31, Elgin
Nuisance/loud music- 21000 block Holt Road
December 24, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/County Line Road, 14000 block Shaw Road, 20000 block Yarbrough Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
Hit and run- 28000 block AL Hwy 99
Reckless/drag racing- 28000 block Gatlin Road
Disturbance- 12000 block Vanzille Lane, Kingston Drive
Harassment- 22000 block Bill Walker Road
Criminal trespass- 19000 block Townsend Ford Road
Alarm- 20000 block Pheasant Drive, 18000 block Carters Circle, 18000 block Carters Circle
Warrant- 200 block US Hwy 31
Nuisance/loud music- 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31, Snake Road/Seven Mile Post Road
Discharging firearms- 25000 Cobblestone Lane
Littering/dumping- 29000 block Hope Lane
December 25, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 6th Street/Ardmore Avenue, Mooresville Road/US Hwy 72, 21000 block East Limestone Road, 14000 block Evans Road. 12000 block John Way, 14000 block Brubbs Road, McKee Road/AL Hwy 251
Animal related/livestock- 19000 block Tillman Mill Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 15000 block Joseph Drive
Traffic accident- Holt Road/Sardis Springs Road
Reckless/drag racing- 2000 block Lindsay Lane
Theft- 19000 block Sewell Road
Missing person- 24000 block Black Road
Disturbance- 10000 block Country Corner Road
Criminal mischief- 28000 block Oak Grove Road, 22000 block Elkton Road
Prowler- 23000 block Slate Road
Alarm- 21000 block Goodin Road
Warrant- 16000 block American Way
Nuisance/loud music- 120000 block Snake Road, 21000 block Old Elkmont Road
Discharging firearms- 28000 block Schrimsher Road
Littering/dumping- 29000 block Hope Lane
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Tuesday.
—public intoxication
—third-degree burglary- residence- no-force
—second-degree theft
—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle
—obstruction of governmental operations, attempt to elude by any means
—third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
—third-degree burglary- residence- no-force, third-degree burglary- residence- force
—possession of controlled substance
—giving false information to law enforcement
—fraudulent use credit/debit card
—third-degree domestic violence, third-degree domestic violence- harassing
—third-degree assault- simple assault
—torture/willful abuse of child- family
—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple
—possession of controlled substance
—possession of controlled substance
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—driving under the influence (combined), two counts manslaughter- reckless, two counts murder, leaving the scene of an accident- with injury
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Friday-Tuesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Friday-Tuesday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Friday-Tuesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Friday-Tuesday.