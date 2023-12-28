Reports Dec. 27

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Dec. 27—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Friday-Tueday.

December 22, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 24000 block Sycamore Lane, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, 18000 block Nuclear Plant Road

Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Hatchery Road, 15000 block York Lane, 29000 block Veto Road, 25000 block Elkton Road, 29000 block Mooresville Road, 21000 block Yarbrough Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Traffic accident- County Line Road/US Hwy 72

Hit and run- 19000 block AL Hwy 99

Intoxicated driver- Moyers Road

Theft- 25000 block Thach Road, 10000 block Mayberry Road, 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, 3000 block Castlecreek Drive, 16000 block Albert Road

Burglary- 16000 block Wales Road

Disturbance- 21000 block New Garden Road

Warrant- 25000 block Elkton Road, Morgan County Jail

Nuisance/loud music- 16000 block Hampton Lane

December 23, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 24000 block Blossom Lane, 16000 block Wales Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Malone Road

Animal related/livestock- 23000 block Highland Drive

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Doomsday Haunt

Reckless/drag racing- 23000 block St. John Road

Road hazard/debris- 23000 block AL Hwy 251

Breaking and entering vehicle- 10000 block Poplar Point Road

Vehicle theft- 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd.

Theft- 16000 block Raspberry Lane

Disturbance- 25000 block W. Limestone School Road, Hatchett Ridge Road/Goode Road

Unwanted guest- 24000 block Sycamore Lane

Alarm- 29000 block Capshaw Road

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 600 block US Hwy 31, Elgin

Nuisance/loud music- 21000 block Holt Road

December 24, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/County Line Road, 14000 block Shaw Road, 20000 block Yarbrough Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

Hit and run- 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Reckless/drag racing- 28000 block Gatlin Road

Disturbance- 12000 block Vanzille Lane, Kingston Drive

Harassment- 22000 block Bill Walker Road

Criminal trespass- 19000 block Townsend Ford Road

Alarm- 20000 block Pheasant Drive, 18000 block Carters Circle, 18000 block Carters Circle

Warrant- 200 block US Hwy 31

Nuisance/loud music- 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31, Snake Road/Seven Mile Post Road

Discharging firearms- 25000 Cobblestone Lane

Littering/dumping- 29000 block Hope Lane

December 25, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 6th Street/Ardmore Avenue, Mooresville Road/US Hwy 72, 21000 block East Limestone Road, 14000 block Evans Road. 12000 block John Way, 14000 block Brubbs Road, McKee Road/AL Hwy 251

Animal related/livestock- 19000 block Tillman Mill Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 15000 block Joseph Drive

Traffic accident- Holt Road/Sardis Springs Road

Reckless/drag racing- 2000 block Lindsay Lane

Theft- 19000 block Sewell Road

Missing person- 24000 block Black Road

Disturbance- 10000 block Country Corner Road

Criminal mischief- 28000 block Oak Grove Road, 22000 block Elkton Road

Prowler- 23000 block Slate Road

Alarm- 21000 block Goodin Road

Warrant- 16000 block American Way

Nuisance/loud music- 120000 block Snake Road, 21000 block Old Elkmont Road

Discharging firearms- 28000 block Schrimsher Road

Littering/dumping- 29000 block Hope Lane

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Tuesday.

—public intoxication

—third-degree burglary- residence- no-force

—second-degree theft

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle

—obstruction of governmental operations, attempt to elude by any means

—third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—third-degree burglary- residence- no-force, third-degree burglary- residence- force

—possession of controlled substance

—giving false information to law enforcement

—fraudulent use credit/debit card

—third-degree domestic violence, third-degree domestic violence- harassing

—third-degree assault- simple assault

—torture/willful abuse of child- family

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—possession of controlled substance

—possession of controlled substance

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—driving under the influence (combined), two counts manslaughter- reckless, two counts murder, leaving the scene of an accident- with injury

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Friday-Tuesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Friday-Tuesday.

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Friday-Tuesday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Friday-Tuesday.

