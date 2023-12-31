Reports Dec. 30

Dec. 30—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

December 27, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Nick Davis Road/East Limestone Road, 18000 block Menefee Road, 18000 block Easter Ferry Road, 19000 block Elkton Road, 14000 block Mooresville Road

Animal related/livestock- 11000 block Kelly Lane, 17000 block Matthew Way, 20000 block Pine Ridge Road, 26000 block New Bethel Road, 19000 block Meyers Road, 22000 block Fain Road, 21000 block Cairo Hollow Road, 21000 block Oakland Meadows, 21000 block Cotton Belt Road, 21000 block Hays Mill Road

Road hazard/debris- Newby Road/US Hwy 72

Theft- 22000 block New Garden Road

Harassment- 14000 block Happy Hollow Road

Unwanted guest- 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Prowler- 16000 block Kyle Moran Drive

Criminal trespass- 19000 block Townsend Ford Road

Warrant- 25000 block Katpaugh Lane, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 700 block Plato Jones Street, 7000 block US Hwy 31

Discharging firearms- 29000 block Bethel Road

December 28, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Washington Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road, 27000 block Elkins Road, Easter Ferry Road/Hunter Gates Road, 27000 block Ranch Hill Road

Animal related/livestock- Copeland Road/East Limestone Road, 22000 block Easter Ferry Road, Parker Road/US Hwy 72, Quinn Road/Parker Road, 24000 block Cotton Belt Road, 20000 block Pine Ridge Road, 11000 block Buzzard Roost Road, 23000 block Saint John Road, 17000 block Matthew Way, 20000 block Elkton Road, 18000 block Menefee Road, Gordon Road/Holt Springer Road

Traffic accident- Elm Street/AL Hwy 99

Intoxicated driver- Tillman Mill Road/New Cut Road

Road hazard/debris- Lucas Ferry Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Reckless/drag racing- 17000 block Elk Estates

Theft- 14000 block Brownsferry Road, 26000 block US Hwy 72

Disturbance- 10000 block Paradise Shores (2 calls)

Prowler- 25000 block Cotton Belt Road

Harassment- 24000 block Garrett Road, 16000 block Log Cabin Road

Alarm- 13000 block Chapel Hill Lane, 14000 block Ravenel Drive, 27000 block Michael Lane

Warrant- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 15000 block Kings Drive, 200 block Main Street (Madison)

Discharging firearms- 26000 block Leggtown Road, 11000 block Stewart Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—possession of controlled substance

—making false report to law enforcement

—two counts third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft, first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance

—SORNA violation

—third-degree criminal mischief- damage to business, criminal littering, public intoxication

—two counts SORNA violation- failure to register, enticing child immoral purpose- boy

—two counts conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, possession of pistol by a person forbidden, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—first-degree rape

—possession of controlled substance

—second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

—possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- third-degree theft, US currency, Dec. 22-27, $500, 13000 block Mooresville Road

—Athens- second-degree theft, Rock Island Armory 1911 9mm pistol, Dec. 19-23, $450, 23000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- second-degree theft, US currency, Dec. 19-28, $17, 26000 block US Hwy 72

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—second-degree rape

—domestic violence- menacing

—domestic violence- reckless endangerment

—failure to appear- speeding, no insurance

—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property, unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

—driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—theft of property, six pack of Jack Daniel's Watermelon Punch, Dec. 28, $8.69, 100 block US Hwy 31

—theft of property, replica money, Nikon D5500 Camera with 3 lens, seven replica 50 dollar bills, Dec. 28, $700, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—third-degree burglary, Dec. 29, 1200 block W. Market Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Thursday and Friday.