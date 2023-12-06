Reports Dec. 5

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Dec. 5—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

December 1, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 6000 block MD Rose Road, 25000 block US Hwy 72, Miller Street/Peek Drive, US Hwy 72/Ezell Road, US Hwy 72/Clements Fire Department

Animal related/livestock- 26000 block Martin Branch Road, 16000 block Log Cabin Road, 26000 block US Hwy 72

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 26000 block Bain Road, Oneal Road/Tillman Mill Road

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 251/Bethel Road

Intoxicated driver- Beatline Road/Wells Road

Theft- 19000 block AL Hwy 99

Burglary- 21000 block Elkton Road

Disturbance- Chopper Way

Prowler- 14000 block Peek Drive

Alarm- 27000 block Cross Gate Drive

Warrant- 22000 block Howard Street, 27000 block Thach Road

December 2, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Harris Station Road/Sherry Conn Lane, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, Harris Station Road/Main Launch Way, AL Hwy 99/Patterson Hill Road, 27000 block Nick Davis Road, Boyds Chapel Road/7th Street, 27000 block US Hwy 72

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Bledsoe Road

Hazard/road debris- Nuclear Plant Road/Bethlehem Road

Sensitive- rape/sexual offense/offender- 24000 block Walnut Drive

Vehicle theft- 28000 block Copeland Road

Burglary- 23000 block Miller Road

Prowler- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

Disturbance- 18000 block Coffman Road, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Grover Drive

Alarm- 12000 block Hatchett Road

Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 31

Nuisance/loud music- 16000 block Neely Hill Loop

December 3, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Upper Ft. Hampton Road/Hays Mill Road, Nick Davis Road/Oakdale Road

Animal related/livestock- 100 block Elm Street

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 27000 block Alberta Drive

Disturbance- 18000 block Coffman Road, 18000 block Stewart Ferry Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 127, 28000 block Brock Road

Harassment- 100 block Elm Street, 16000 block Hampton Lane, 19000 block AL Hwy 99

Alarm- 10000 block US Hwy 31

Warrant- 1000 block US Hwy 72, 26000 block Main Street, 25000 block Watson Lane

Discharging firearms- 27000 block Ed Ray Road, 9000 block Holt Springer Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—public intoxication, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—third-degree domestic violence- second-degree criminal mischief, attempt to elude by any means

—possession of controlled substance

—interference with a domestic violence order, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—second-degree assault

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- third-degree retail theft, grocery items, Dec. 1, $126.50, 19000 block AL Hwy 99

—Toney- first-degree theft, 2017 brown Jeep Grand Cherokee, Nov. 23- Dec. 2, $18,000, 28000 block Copeland Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—failure to appear- driving under the influence, no drivers license

—possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance

—failure to appear- public intoxication

—failure to appear- attempt to elude

—adult sex offender- violation of identification requirements

—third-degree retail theft

—public intoxication

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—public intoxication

—driving under the influence

—driving under the influence

—failure to appear- three counts drivers license suspended

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—third-degree retail theft, bottle wine (Cupcake Pinot Grigio 75ml), Dec. 1, $8.99, 2300 block S. Lindsay Lane

—identity theft, Dec. 1, 2100 block Stanford Street

—third-degree burglary- third-degree criminal mischief, quarters and snacks, interior door damaged, Dec. 1, $150, 800 block US Hwy 72

—third-degree retail theft, grocery items, Dec. 2, $57.62, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—circulating illegal paper money without authority, counterfeit $50 bill, Dec. 2, 2300 block S. Lindsay Lane

