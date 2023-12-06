Reports Dec. 5
Dec. 5—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
December 1, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 6000 block MD Rose Road, 25000 block US Hwy 72, Miller Street/Peek Drive, US Hwy 72/Ezell Road, US Hwy 72/Clements Fire Department
Animal related/livestock- 26000 block Martin Branch Road, 16000 block Log Cabin Road, 26000 block US Hwy 72
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 26000 block Bain Road, Oneal Road/Tillman Mill Road
Traffic accident- AL Hwy 251/Bethel Road
Intoxicated driver- Beatline Road/Wells Road
Theft- 19000 block AL Hwy 99
Burglary- 21000 block Elkton Road
Disturbance- Chopper Way
Prowler- 14000 block Peek Drive
Alarm- 27000 block Cross Gate Drive
Warrant- 22000 block Howard Street, 27000 block Thach Road
December 2, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Harris Station Road/Sherry Conn Lane, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, Harris Station Road/Main Launch Way, AL Hwy 99/Patterson Hill Road, 27000 block Nick Davis Road, Boyds Chapel Road/7th Street, 27000 block US Hwy 72
Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Bledsoe Road
Hazard/road debris- Nuclear Plant Road/Bethlehem Road
Sensitive- rape/sexual offense/offender- 24000 block Walnut Drive
Vehicle theft- 28000 block Copeland Road
Burglary- 23000 block Miller Road
Prowler- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
Disturbance- 18000 block Coffman Road, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Grover Drive
Alarm- 12000 block Hatchett Road
Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 31
Nuisance/loud music- 16000 block Neely Hill Loop
December 3, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Upper Ft. Hampton Road/Hays Mill Road, Nick Davis Road/Oakdale Road
Animal related/livestock- 100 block Elm Street
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 27000 block Alberta Drive
Disturbance- 18000 block Coffman Road, 18000 block Stewart Ferry Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 127, 28000 block Brock Road
Harassment- 100 block Elm Street, 16000 block Hampton Lane, 19000 block AL Hwy 99
Alarm- 10000 block US Hwy 31
Warrant- 1000 block US Hwy 72, 26000 block Main Street, 25000 block Watson Lane
Discharging firearms- 27000 block Ed Ray Road, 9000 block Holt Springer Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple
—public intoxication, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—third-degree domestic violence- second-degree criminal mischief, attempt to elude by any means
—possession of controlled substance
—interference with a domestic violence order, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—second-degree assault
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- third-degree retail theft, grocery items, Dec. 1, $126.50, 19000 block AL Hwy 99
—Toney- first-degree theft, 2017 brown Jeep Grand Cherokee, Nov. 23- Dec. 2, $18,000, 28000 block Copeland Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—failure to appear- driving under the influence, no drivers license
—possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance
—failure to appear- public intoxication
—failure to appear- attempt to elude
—adult sex offender- violation of identification requirements
—third-degree retail theft
—public intoxication
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—public intoxication
—driving under the influence
—driving under the influence
—failure to appear- three counts drivers license suspended
—failure to appear- drivers license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—third-degree retail theft, bottle wine (Cupcake Pinot Grigio 75ml), Dec. 1, $8.99, 2300 block S. Lindsay Lane
—identity theft, Dec. 1, 2100 block Stanford Street
—third-degree burglary- third-degree criminal mischief, quarters and snacks, interior door damaged, Dec. 1, $150, 800 block US Hwy 72
—third-degree retail theft, grocery items, Dec. 2, $57.62, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
—circulating illegal paper money without authority, counterfeit $50 bill, Dec. 2, 2300 block S. Lindsay Lane