Reports Dec. 6
Dec. 6—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
December 4, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Neely Road, 20000 block Elkton Road, 12000 block US Hwy 31, 16000 block American Way
Animal related/livestock- 28000 block Cedar Hill Road, 29000 block Gatlin Road, 9000 block Segers Road, 22000 block Pine Road, 24000 block Barnes Road, 12000 block Lukers Way, 24000 block AL Hwy 251, 7000 block Allison Loop, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 15000 block McCulley Mill Road, 19000 block Huber Road, 15000 block Sanderson Road, 26000 block Clem Road, 8000 block Magic Brook Way, 23000 block W. Clearmont Drive
Vehicle theft- 24000 block Ransom Spring Drive
Disturbance- 24000 block Elkton Road, 16000 block American Way
Unwanted guest- 29000 block Old Hwy 20
Criminal mischief- 25000 block W. Limestone School Road, 28000 block State Line Road
Criminal trespass- 14000 block Section Line Road
Alarm- 19000 block East Limestone Road, 29000 block Copper Run Drive, 24000 block Mooresville Road
Warrant- 1000 block US Hwy 72 W, Hardiman County Correctional Facitity, Tenn., 400 block S. Jefferson Street, Coleman Avenue/3rd Street, 100 block Elm Street, 20000 block Elkton Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—first-degree receiving stolen property
—public intoxication, disorderly conduct
—contempt of court
—disorderly conduct
—possession of controlled substance, obstructing justice using a false identity
—third-degree escape, possession of controlled substance
—three counts- converted statute
—first-degree criminal mischief
—identity theft
—three counts chemical endangerment- child abuse
—third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, US currency, Dec. 1, $200, 21000 block Easter Ferry Road
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, groceries, Dec. 4, unknown value, 24000 block Mooresville Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft by deception
—failure to appear- no insurance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—fourth-degree theft, 7.5' foot Christmas tree with lights, Dec. 4, $172.49, 600 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.