Reports Dec. 7
Dec. 7—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
December 5, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 16000 block American Way, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, AL Hwy 127/Elm Street, I65 S/Thach Road, 20000 block Swanner Blvd., 13000 block Elk River Mills Road, 20000 block Swanner Blvd., 26000 block US Hwy 72, US Hwy 72/Cox Road, 17000 block Yancy Drive
Animal related/livestock- 23000 block W. Clearmont Drive, 26000 block Clem Road, 19000 block Huber Road, I65/US Hwy 72, 29000 block Thunderpaw Drive, 28000 block Upper Elkton Road, 24000 block Barnes Road, 22000 block Buttermilk Way, 20000 block Elton Road, 29000 block Little Creek Road
Traffic accident- 10000 block West School House Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72
Missing person- 10000 block Poplar Point Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd.
Burglary- 17000 block Ferry Road
Disturbance- Aviagen, 28000 block Leaning Pine Road, 25000 block Jamie Lane, 13000 block Nicole Way, 27000 block Dieken Drive, 15000 block Mill Valley Drive
PFA remove and exclude- 16000 block American Way
Unwanted guest- 17000 block Ferry Road
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 200 block W. Washington Street, 12000 block Seven Mile Post Road
Alarm- 6000 block Buddy Garrett Road, 15000 block Wright Road, 28000 block Chasebrook Drive, 28000 block Chasebrook Drive, 21000 block Bean Road, 7000 block Blue Springs Drive, 10000 block Motter Drive
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—possession of controlled substance
—two counts contempt of court
—contempt of court
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—third-degree robbery
—non-support- child
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—public intoxication, disorderly conduct
—custodial sexual misconduct, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—drivers license revoked
—failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass
—third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief, third-degree domestic violence- menacing
—failure to appear- drivers license suspended
—failure to appear: drivers license suspended, no insurance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.