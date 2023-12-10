Reports Dec. 9
Dec. 9—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.
December 6, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 99/Persimmon Tree Road
Animal related/livestock- 29000 block Upper Bethel Road, 29000 block Leggtown Road, 19000 block East Limestone Road, 18000 block Hightower Road, 12000 block Sam Circle
Traffic accident- AL Hwy 99/Cabbage Ridge Road, 7000 block US Hwy 72
Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/Blackburn Road
Theft- 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd.
PFA remove and exclude- 9000 block Greenbrier Pkwy.
Harassment- 27000 block McKee Road
Unwanted guest- 9000 block Segers Road, 21000 block Hays Mill Road
Criminal trespass- Easter Ferry Road/Morris Road
Alarm- 4000 block SW Bilow Road, 26000 block 2nd Street (Ardmore), 12000 block Hatchett Road
Warrant- 18000 block East Limestone Road, 100 block Bates Street, 22000 block Sandlin Road, 22000 block Village Lane, I65 MM 354, Ripley Road/Blackburn Road, 16000 block Blackburn Lane, 8000 block Beechwood Road
December 7, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 12000 block Whitcomb Circle, 31000 block AL Hwy 99, 25000 block AL Hwy 251, Upper Ft. Hampton Road/I65, 23000 block Holt Road, 26000 block Persimmon Tree Road, Lentzville Road/Ben Marie Lane, Hickory Ridge Road/AL Hwy 99
Animal related/livestock- 21000 block New Garden Road, 12000 block Hickory Hills Road, 13000 block Carter Road, 11000 block New Cut Road, 21000 block Yarbrough Road, 15000 block Hardy Road
Traffic accident- Mooresville Road/US Hwy 72
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 21000 block Colwell Road
Theft- 100 block Elm Street
Burglary- 33000 block AL Hwy 99
Disturbance- 12000 block Lukers Way, 22000 block Black Road
Alarm- 5000 block The Loop
SORNA Compliance check- 19000 block Elkton Road
Warrant- 900 block Hobbs Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 17000 block Bridgeforth Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—second-degree burglary- residence- force
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—second-degree criminal mischief
—second-degree stalking
—third-degree domestic violence- harassing
—obstruction of governmental operations
—possession of controlled substance
—public intoxication, pedestrian under the influence
—resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, obstruction of governmental operations
—fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
—possession of a pistol by a violent felon
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Anderson- third-degree burglary, Vizio TV, tools, Chicago generator, Coleman generator, Frigidaire washer and dryer, Craftsman radial saw, Hatachi scroll saw, Craftsman band saw, Shop Vac, solar panel, Nov. 3, $5,975, 33000 block AL Hwy 99
—Madison- fourth-degree theft, Hotel Collection black suit case, two Hotel Collection scented oils, Nov. 29-Dec. 7, $324, 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd.
—Toney- unauthorized use of a vehicle, 1993 red Ford F150, Dec. 7, unknown value, 21000 block Colwell Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—possession of controlled substance
—two counts drivers license suspended
—arrest for other agency
—two counts driving while suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—second-degree theft of property, M&P Shield EZ 9mm, Dec. 6, $500, 100 block Scotland Drive
—fourth-degree theft of property, Dec. 7, 100 block US Hwy 31
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
—third-degree domestic violence, Dec. 7, 1500 block US Hwy 72
—abandon vehicle, Dec. 7, 200 block Southwind Drive