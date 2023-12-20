Reports December 19

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Dec. 19—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

December 15, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block East Limestone Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 251, 27000 block McKee Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road, Lucas Ferry Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Frank Gossett Road, 100 block Elm Street

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 13000 block Grigsby Ferry Road, 28000 block Easter Ferry Road

Traffic accident- 100 block Elm Street, 28000 block I65 S

Theft- 14000 block Chris Way, 21000 block Elkton Road, 29000 block Gatlin Road

Burglary- 26000 block Johnson Lane

Disturbance- 33000 block AL Hwy 99, 22000 block Cagle Road, 23000 block Elkton Road

Criminal trespass- 25000 block Cabbage Ridge Road

Alarm- 14000 block East Limestone Road, 27000 block Maples Road

Warrant- 200 block W. Washington Street, 400 block N Jackson Avenue (Russellville), 5000 block US Hwy 72, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 100 block Elm Street

Discharging firearms- 11000 block Caroline Drive

December 16, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Bain Road/Holt Road, 24000 block Bethel Road, 22000 block Flanagan Road, Seven Mile Post Road/Ripley Road, 24000 block Mooresville Road, Sugar Way, 26000 block Kennesaw Ridge Drive, 16000 block Evans Road, 14000 block Craig Cove Road

Animal related/livestock- 18000 block Menefee Road

Traffic accident- Sardis Springs Road/Holt Road, 26000 block Lambert Road

Theft- 16000 block Hampton Lane, 21000 block Bean Road, 20000 block Wallace Lane

Disturbance- 16000 block Shaw Road, 26000 block Pepper Road, 18000 block Nuclear Plant Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 17000 block Jones Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Harassment- 8000 block Hatchett Ridge Road, 15000 block Dupree Road

Unwanted guest- 15000 block Evans Road

Alarm- 29000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Nettlebrooke Drive, Green Creek Road

Warrant- Brownsferry Street/Acorn Hill Circle, 5000 block US Hwy 31

Discharging firearms- 12000 block Salem Field Lane

Nuisance/loud music- 12000 block Beechfork Lane

December 17, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 23000 block Pepper Farm Lane, 15000 block Evans Road, 14000 block Reid Road, Hickory Hills Road/Elk River Mill Road, 100 block Elm Street, 20000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

Missing person- 12000 block Copperfield Lane

Traffic accident- 12000 block Nani Drive

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 24000 block Jacobs Drive

Theft- 15000 block McCormick Lane, 9000 block Trails End Drive, 16000 block Zehner Road, 25000 block Putman Circle

Disturbance- 25000 block Jamie Lane, 27000 block Sterling Road, 20000 block Hogan Drive, 28000 block AL Hwy 53, 1000 block New Hope Road

Alarm- 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 25000 block W. Limestone School Road, 20000 block Easter Ferry Road, 12000 block Sommers Road

Warrant- Indian Trace/Lindsay Lane S

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—home repair fraud

—attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, first-degree theft

—two counts third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, identity theft, first-degree theft

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—public assistance fraud

—manslaughter- reckless

—harassing communications

—two counts third-degree criminal mischief

—possession of controlled substance

—three counts first-degree theft, three counts third-degree theft, three counts second-degree theft, two counts third-degree burglary second-degree, second-degree criminal mischief, criminal littering

—fourth-degree theft

—interference with a domestic violence order, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple, driving under the influence (alcohol), three counts chemical endangerment- child abuse

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree domestic violence- menacing- intimidation

—third-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree domestic violence-harassment, second-degree theft

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, violation of domestic violence protection

—second- degree possession of marijuana

—driving under the influence (alcohol), driving while license suspended/revoked, improper lane usage

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- third-degree theft, roosters, Dec. 14-15, $700, 21000 block Elkton Road

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, back brace, Dec. 16, $30, 21000 block Bean Road

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, 8 chain link panels, Dec. 16, $250, 20000 block Wallace Lane

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—chemical endangerment to a child

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—driving under the influence

—third-degree receiving stolen property

—failure to appear- driver license suspended, no insurance

—third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—expired tag, no insurance, no drivers license, open container violation

—driving under the influence

—driving under the influence

—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, Mongoose bicycle, Dec. 15, $100, 1100 block W. Pryor Street

—fourth-degree theft of property, projector Christmas lights, Dec. 16, $100, 1200 block S. Houston Street

—fourth-degree theft of property, leather bag and currency, Dec. 16, $30, 800 block Tanglewood Drive

—first-degree theft of property, maroon 1992 Ford F150, Dec. 17, $4,000, 18000 block Nuclear Plant Road

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, forged check, Dec. 15, $1,100, 1800 block US Hwy 72 E

—possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Glass pipe containing methamphetamine, Dec. 17, 900 block US Hwy 72

—possession of controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, Dec. 17, 22000 block Indian Trace

