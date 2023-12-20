Reports December 19
Dec. 19—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
December 15, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block East Limestone Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 251, 27000 block McKee Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road, Lucas Ferry Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Frank Gossett Road, 100 block Elm Street
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 13000 block Grigsby Ferry Road, 28000 block Easter Ferry Road
Traffic accident- 100 block Elm Street, 28000 block I65 S
Theft- 14000 block Chris Way, 21000 block Elkton Road, 29000 block Gatlin Road
Burglary- 26000 block Johnson Lane
Disturbance- 33000 block AL Hwy 99, 22000 block Cagle Road, 23000 block Elkton Road
Criminal trespass- 25000 block Cabbage Ridge Road
Alarm- 14000 block East Limestone Road, 27000 block Maples Road
Warrant- 200 block W. Washington Street, 400 block N Jackson Avenue (Russellville), 5000 block US Hwy 72, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 100 block Elm Street
Discharging firearms- 11000 block Caroline Drive
December 16, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Bain Road/Holt Road, 24000 block Bethel Road, 22000 block Flanagan Road, Seven Mile Post Road/Ripley Road, 24000 block Mooresville Road, Sugar Way, 26000 block Kennesaw Ridge Drive, 16000 block Evans Road, 14000 block Craig Cove Road
Animal related/livestock- 18000 block Menefee Road
Traffic accident- Sardis Springs Road/Holt Road, 26000 block Lambert Road
Theft- 16000 block Hampton Lane, 21000 block Bean Road, 20000 block Wallace Lane
Disturbance- 16000 block Shaw Road, 26000 block Pepper Road, 18000 block Nuclear Plant Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 17000 block Jones Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99
Harassment- 8000 block Hatchett Ridge Road, 15000 block Dupree Road
Unwanted guest- 15000 block Evans Road
Alarm- 29000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Nettlebrooke Drive, Green Creek Road
Warrant- Brownsferry Street/Acorn Hill Circle, 5000 block US Hwy 31
Discharging firearms- 12000 block Salem Field Lane
Nuisance/loud music- 12000 block Beechfork Lane
December 17, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 23000 block Pepper Farm Lane, 15000 block Evans Road, 14000 block Reid Road, Hickory Hills Road/Elk River Mill Road, 100 block Elm Street, 20000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road
Missing person- 12000 block Copperfield Lane
Traffic accident- 12000 block Nani Drive
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 24000 block Jacobs Drive
Theft- 15000 block McCormick Lane, 9000 block Trails End Drive, 16000 block Zehner Road, 25000 block Putman Circle
Disturbance- 25000 block Jamie Lane, 27000 block Sterling Road, 20000 block Hogan Drive, 28000 block AL Hwy 53, 1000 block New Hope Road
Alarm- 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 25000 block W. Limestone School Road, 20000 block Easter Ferry Road, 12000 block Sommers Road
Warrant- Indian Trace/Lindsay Lane S
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—home repair fraud
—attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, first-degree theft
—two counts third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, identity theft, first-degree theft
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—public assistance fraud
—manslaughter- reckless
—harassing communications
—two counts third-degree criminal mischief
—possession of controlled substance
—three counts first-degree theft, three counts third-degree theft, three counts second-degree theft, two counts third-degree burglary second-degree, second-degree criminal mischief, criminal littering
—fourth-degree theft
—interference with a domestic violence order, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple, driving under the influence (alcohol), three counts chemical endangerment- child abuse
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—third-degree domestic violence- menacing- intimidation
—third-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree domestic violence-harassment, second-degree theft
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, violation of domestic violence protection
—second- degree possession of marijuana
—driving under the influence (alcohol), driving while license suspended/revoked, improper lane usage
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- third-degree theft, roosters, Dec. 14-15, $700, 21000 block Elkton Road
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, back brace, Dec. 16, $30, 21000 block Bean Road
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, 8 chain link panels, Dec. 16, $250, 20000 block Wallace Lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—failure to appear- driving under the influence
—chemical endangerment to a child
—failure to appear- driving under the influence
—driving under the influence
—third-degree receiving stolen property
—failure to appear- driver license suspended, no insurance
—third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
—expired tag, no insurance, no drivers license, open container violation
—driving under the influence
—driving under the influence
—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—fourth-degree theft of property, Mongoose bicycle, Dec. 15, $100, 1100 block W. Pryor Street
—fourth-degree theft of property, projector Christmas lights, Dec. 16, $100, 1200 block S. Houston Street
—fourth-degree theft of property, leather bag and currency, Dec. 16, $30, 800 block Tanglewood Drive
—first-degree theft of property, maroon 1992 Ford F150, Dec. 17, $4,000, 18000 block Nuclear Plant Road
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
—third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, forged check, Dec. 15, $1,100, 1800 block US Hwy 72 E
—possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Glass pipe containing methamphetamine, Dec. 17, 900 block US Hwy 72
—possession of controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, Dec. 17, 22000 block Indian Trace