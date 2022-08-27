Reports detail how Haiti’s public administration is a cesspool of corruption

Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com
Jacqueline Charles
·5 min read

Fictitious government jobs and contracts, political patronage, embezzlement, and university employees and civil servants who use government bank accounts as their personal checkbooks.

Those are just some of the scandalous findings released late this week by Haiti’s Anti-Corruption Unit following the investigations of 10 different state-run institutions and agencies that include the municipalities of Petit Goâve, Fort-Liberté, Saint-Raphaël and Anse Rouge; the national lottery; Haiti National Police and the School of Law and Economics in Gonaives.

In all, the conclusion was the same: Haiti’s public administration is a cesspool of corruption in which the actions of civil servants and elected officials go unchecked and they do as they like without concerns about the consequences. The cost has been the loss of millions of dollars from state coffers in a poverty-stricken country lagging behind in development and unable to address deepening inequality in the face of multiple crises.

“There is vast disorder, and waste,” Hans Jacques Ludwig Joseph, the unit’s anti-corruption chief, told the Miami Herald after the release of the 25-page report. “It’s a public administration that has been totally weakened because of this phenomenon we call corruption that is multidimensional and has among its actors prominent personalities.”

The report singles out a number of well-known figures —town mayors, the head of the national lottery, a current member of the board of director of the Central Bank, the government’s regulatory agency, and the former head of the Haiti National Police. The findings range from abuse of office and mismanagement leading to the loss of government revenue to the more serious acts of embezzlement of state funds and property.

The allegations in the reports date back to the government of late Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who took office in 2017 and was killed on Jul 7, 2021. The reports were released this week, Joseph said, because the investigations were just completed. His investigators have dozens of other allegations they are pursuing on corruption in public administration across the country that they hope to soon publish, he added.

“The system that has been established to verify, control, to anticipate these kinds of actions that public employees and representatives of the state are doing, they are not sufficiently effective,” said Joseph, adding that the next step is for the country’s justice system to do its job. ”I always say that corruption has a name. It’s called impunity. If you do not have an effective justice system that has the political will to pursue individuals, to judge and sanction those that need to be, then it’s difficult to achieve the results that you want.... Now the justice system needs to take the wheel; if it doesn’t than we will be producing reports without getting any results.”

In some cases, Joseph is asking for criminal prosecution on charges of influence peddling, embezzlement of government funds and other acts of corruption. In others, like the one involving the former head of the Haiti National Police, Léon Charles, who was replaced late last year, Joseph is asking for an investigation by government auditors, the Superior Court of Accounts and Administrative Disputes.

Charles, who currently serving at the Organization of American States, is accused of “mismanagement” after failing to inform human resource officials and others within the Haitian national police about officers and civilian employees who had retired, or had been fired or laid off, who were no longer eligible for a stipend increase on their debit cards.

“This slowness caused, for the period from December 2020 to February 2021, a shortfall of around eighteen million two hundred and forty thousand” gourdes the report said, about $144,080 in current exchange rates.

The findings on Charles are among the least egregious. More serious accusations involved loans by the Industrial Development Fund that were given based on political patronage and failed to be reimbursed. Joseph is recommending criminal action against Edgar Jeudy, a current member of the board of directors of the Central Bank, for abuse of office and preventing the function of the justice system in an investigation involving the fund.

Among other allegations in the findings:

The mayor of Petit Goave, Limongy Samson, housed the town’s city hall in the home of his mother. He is accused of using government funds to make improvements, and his mother is accused of not paying property taxes.

In Fort-Liberté in northeast Haiti, authorities found “various acts of corruption,” including embezzlement, were carried out “from start to finish” in a project to electrify the town of Dumas. Funds were misappropriated, investigators found, and the laws on public contracts were not respected by either town officials or representatives of the contracting firm.

In Saint-Raphaël, investigators found that funds were granted for a soccer stadium that was never built and the contractors used non-existent addresses.

There was a shortfall of more than $2.1 million in the national lottery that should have gone to the government treasury. The anti-corruption unit is recommending public action against the head of the lottery, Marie Margareth Fortune Daudier, for embezzlement of public property and abuse of office, and Jean Moïse Fortune for complicity in the embezzlement of public property.

If there is one case that shows how public employees think of themselves as running fiefdoms it’s the Gonaives law school. Investigators said they found “a situation of anarchy, generalized disorder and almost total opacity in the mode of operation” of the school both academically and in terms of administrative and financial plan.

The school’s former president, Luc Benoît Pierre, told investigators that 25% of the 3,000 students were accepted without proof that they had even gradudated from high school. Investigators found that despite multiple efforts by Pierre to take corrective measures, a group of employees circumvented him and succeeded “because of the opposition and bad faith of [law school] officials who take pleasure in this chaotic situation that characterizes the functioning of [the law school] today.”

Two employees, Roland Paphius and Cheddlie Cherenfant, are accused of embezzling $67,396 by issuing checks to staffers for “fictitious services that have nothing to do with the assignments of their respective positions.”

When Pierre learned about what was happening and tried to put an end to the administrative mismanagement by blocking access to the bank accounts for law school officials, the culprits opened a new account, allegedly with the help of the vice dean.

Recommended Stories

  • Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans

    The U.S. Secret Service said Friday that it has recovered $286 million in fraudulently obtained pandemic loans and is returning the money to the Small Business Administration.

  • School shooting threats at Ruidoso Middle School lead to police chase, arrest

    Patricio Almager Jr., 19, was arrested without entering school grounds after a photo of Almager was distributed to law enforcement.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro says Petrobras privatization possible next year

    President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday he has authorized Minister of Mines and Energy Adolfo Sachsida to consider the privatization of oil company Petrobras next year, if the president is re-elected in October. "I believe it could work out well," he added, without giving details of how the state's controlling stake in the company, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, would be sold. Bolsonaro began earlier this year to publicly defend privatizing Petrobras after a surge in fuel prices stoked by war in Ukraine became a hot topic in an election year.

  • Former Maryland Christian school teacher sentenced for 1970s sexual abuse of student

    A former teacher at Heritage Academy, a Christian school near Hagerstown, was sentenced after pleading guilty Thursday to molesting a student in '70s.

  • At LatAm's biggest rodeo, Brazilians don't believe the polls

    Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro traveled to Latin America’s biggest rodeo — a bubble of staunch support — to connect with voters from the countryside ahead of October’s vote. On Friday evening, the far-right leader rode a horse while holding a cowboy hat in his outstretched arm and greeting supporters draped in Brazil flags, while his campaign jingle “The People's Captain” played. All major polls show Bolsonaro trailing well behind former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, but one wouldn’t know it from the scene at the rodeo in the municipality of Barretos, in Sao Paulo state.

  • A good night's sleep has never been easier thanks to these products

    Enjoy a restful night of sleep with the help of products designed to keep you comfortable and relaxed.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces break for motorists on SunPass toll bills

    Frequent users of many toll roads could get discounts averaging about $10 a month for the next six months, under a plan Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out Thursday.

  • India's digital lending rules spark disruption, firms plan pushback

    India's stricter digital lending rules have disrupted card services of foreign-backed fin-tech firms and jeopardised loan offerings of Amazon, prompting companies to chart a lobbying pushback, according to industry sources and a document seen by Reuters. Citing concerns over high rates and unfair practices, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this month said a loan borrower must deal directly with a bank, dealing a blow to prepaid card providers and shopping websites which act as intermediaries and instantly process deferred loan payments. India's digital lending market has grown quickly and facilitated $2.2 billion in digital loans in 2021-22, with startups attracting foreign backers and giving traditional banks a run for their money in the credit business.

  • Black man wrongfully convicted of rape at 17 exonerated over 3 decades later

    Sullivan Walter, a Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape in 1986, has been ordered freed after a judge threw out his conviction. Walter is now 53 years old.

  • California’s “fast food bill” could give service workers more power

    A California bill seeks to hold fast-food corporations like McDonald’s and Burger King responsible for labor violations in the state. If AB 257 passes, the bill’s provisions will allow workers and the state to hold fast-food chains responsible for issues like wage theft and overtime pay. At the moment only franchisees can address these issues directly.

  • 3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say

    Officers appeared to be searching vehicles outside the Project Verte warehouse in McDonough.

  • Enemy spotter who gave away positions of Ukrainian armed forces detained in Kharkiv

    A 43-year-old man who was providing invading Russian forces with information on the movement and location of the Ukrainian military has been arrested, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on its Facebook page on Aug. 27.

  • Police make arrests after Kennewick apartment complex sees 4 gang-related shootings

    Tri-City Regional SWAT team helped with the search.

  • Decision on California's last nuke plant could be postponed

    California legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office are discussing a possible compromise over the future of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant that could allow operator Pacific Gas & Electric to seek federal funds for a longer lifespan for the reactors. The tentative proposal would amount to a legislative placeholder, keeping the idea of an extended run for the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant in play while giving the Legislature more time to consider earthquake safety, delayed maintenance and other issues at the site, located midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

  • Are Asians 'allergic' to alcohol? How the dreaded 'glow' makes drinking feel isolating

    Drinking is supposed to be a fun pastime. But for people like me, "Asian flush" makes the experience unbearable, uncomfortable and embarassing.

  • 3 arrested in NYC hit and run with stolen car parts; victim ID'd

    The victim was identified as 69-year-old Cathy Garcia, a Department of Correction employee, who was killed in a crash with three people allegedly stealing catalytic converters.

  • Federal Court Blocks Biden Admin from Forcing Doctors to Perform Gender Transitions

    A federal appeals court blocked a Biden administration plan Friday that would coerce doctors to perform gender-transition medical procedures and abortions that violate their conscience or medical judgment.

  • Report: Tyquan Thornton set to miss 6-8 weeks after clavicle surgery

    Patriots second-round pick Tyquan Thornton is reportedly on track for a midseason return after injuring his clavicle last weekend. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Thornton had surgery to repair the injury on Monday and has a six-to-eight week timeline for recovery. Fowler notes that the wideout might need more time to regain his footing [more]

  • Dolphins WR coach takes a shot at NFL on social media

    The former wide receiver is not happy with the league.

  • Chinese chip foundry SMIC to invest $7.5 billion in new fab in Tianjin

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) said it had signed a framework agreement to invest $7.5 billion for a new 12-inch foundry production line in Tianjin. The plans mark an ongoing expansion for the Shanghai-based company, which is under U.S. sanctions related to ties to China's military, which the company denies. It is a key part of China's drive to build up its domestic chip sector.