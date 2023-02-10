DOJ special counsel issues subpoena to Mike Pence related to Trump investigations

Former Vice President Mike Pence poses for a portrait during an interview in New York City on Nov 15, 2022. Pence released a new autobiography "So Help Me God" that chronicles his life and including his time in the Trump administration.

WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the Justice Department's special counsel overseeing inquiries into Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the former president's retention of classified documents.

It was not immediately clear what special counsel Jack Smith is seeking from Pence, but the demand likely marks a major escalation in the inquiry since Smith was appointed to manage the inquiries in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Jack Smith, then the Department of Justice's chief of the Public Integrity Section, poses for photo at the Department of Justice in Washington, on Aug. 24, 2010. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith a special counsel on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

The subpoena to Pence was first reported by ABC News and confirmed by the Assocoated Press.

Almost immediately after his appointment, Smith has been active on multiple fronts, issuing a flurry of subpoenas in December to local officials seeking communications with the former president, his campaign and advisers.

Officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona confirmed that subpoenas had been received by county election authorities.

But the Pence summons indicates the inquiry has reached a possible inflection point related to Trump's efforts to cling to power.

