Reports of Domestic Threats Surged After Attack on Israel, FBI Director Says

Reports of domestic threats have increased since Hamas launched its attack on Israel, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Saturday, Politico reported. “We remain committed to continue confronting those threats — both here in the United States and overseas,” Wray said. “I want to take a moment to offer my heartfelt condolences to the people of Israel, and share the outrage I know we all feel at the sheer brutality and disregard for innocent lives there.” The FBI said on Monday it did not have “specific and credible intelligence” pointing to any threat against the United States following the attack in Israel, but that it is “closely monitoring unfolding events.”

