Reports Feb. 22

Feb. 22—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

Feb. 20

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Hwy 72/Parker Road, Blue Springs Road/Cox Road, US Hwy 72/ Blackburn Road, 16000 block Jones Road, 25000 block 7th Street (Ardmore), New Cut Road/Astor Lane, McCulley Mill Road, Looney Road/Black Road, Drawbaugh Road/Lucy Lane, Snake Road/Ripley Road

Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Slate Road, 15000 block Wright Road

Traffic accidents- 10000 block Shaw Road, Ft. Hampton Road/Simpson Road

Theft- 20000 block Cox Road, 25000 block Elkton Road

Warrant- 18000 block Laughmiller Road,

Disturbance- 15000 block Ham Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 12000 block Jesse Lane

Harassment- 10000 block Dogwood Lane

Missing person- 14000 block Brownsferry Road

Unwanted guest- 25000 block Guthrie Road, 14000 block Brownsferry Road

Intoxicated driver- Capshaw Road/Menefee Road

Criminal mischief- 22000 block New Garden Road, 20000 block Kimzy Carr Road

Alarm- 26000 block Barksdale Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—driving under the influence (controlled substance)

—violation of a domestic violence order

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- brown golden retriever puppy, Feb. 17, $500, 20000 block Edgewood Road

—Toney- Generac GP3600 black and orange generator, Feb. 5-19, $400, 30000 block Wooley Springs Road

—Athens- Mazda car key, two tow straps, car battery, Jan. 20- Feb. 20, $265, 20000 block Cox Road

—Elkmont- car tag, Feb. 16-20, $26.65, 25000 block Elkton Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—failure to appear- driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia

—probation revocation- fourth-degree theft of property

—failure to appear- menacing

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance

—fourth-degree theft of property

—third-degree theft of property

—unlawful possession of controlled susbtance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

—driving under the influence

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—theft of property

—fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts & Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents for Friday through Monday.

Feb. 17

—Athens- harassment- 600 block Sanders Street

—Athens- fraudulent use of a debit card

—Athens- theft of property- miscellaneous store merchandise, $44.32, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: methamphetamines, two bags of marijuana, buprenophine hydrochloride, two yellow clonazepam TEVA 832, one green clonazepam TEVA 833, used pipes, used blue straw, scales, several small baggies, narcan nasal spray, drug containers, small pack of rolling paper, Hine Street and Sanderfer Road

—Athens- theft of property- 20" bicycle with white lettering, $90, 1100 block US Hwy 31 S.

—Athens- theft of property, $332, 600 block W. Market Street

Feb. 18—Athens- third-degree criminal trespass, 1600 block Elkton Street

—Athens- theft of property, earrings, $12.99, 2300 block S. Lindsay Lane

Feb. 19

—Athens- theft of property, merchandise, magnet, $25.98, 2300 block S. Lindsay Lane

—Athens- unlawful possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamines, 1500 block South Hine Street

—Athens- theft of property, cash, $3,500, 1900 block South Hine Street

—Athens- third-degree criminal trespass, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- assault, 700 block W. Market Street

—Athens- third-degree criminal trespass, harassment, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- third-degree criminal trespass, 100 block US Hwy 31 S

—Athens- criminal mischief- concrete stairs, building exterior and porch, $1,700, 900 block W. Pryor Street

Feb. 20—Athens- reckless endangerment, Hine Street/ Judy Drive

—Athens- menacing, Hwy 31/Hwy 72

—Athens- criminal mischief- tire 4 door Altima, $350, 100 block East Sanderfer Road

—Athens- harassment, 1400 block W. Washington Street