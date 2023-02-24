Reports Feb. 23
Feb. 23—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
Feb 21, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 14000 block US Hwy 72, 22000 block Pine Road, Johnson Road/AL Hwy 251, Evans Road/Brownsferry Road, Stonehenge Drive, Phillips Road
Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Easter Ferry Road (two calls), 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, Hickory Hills Lane, 15000 block Wright Road, 14000 block Evans Road, 25000 block Elkton Road,
Traffic accidents- Nick Davis Road/Wells Road
Theft- 100 block Canterbury Circle, 12000 block US Hwy 72, 20000 block Huber Road
Disturbance- 28000 block AL Hwy 251
Fire (vehicle or structure)- AL Hwy 127/Bick Jock Road, 15000 block Oneal Road
Alarm- 10000 block Shaw Road
Unwanted guest- 12000 block Lukers Way, 25000 block Gray Stone Drive
Reckless/drag racing- Lucas Ferry Road/Lindsay Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—third-degree theft of lost property- $500 to $1,499
—disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault with bodily fluids, third-degree criminal trespass, attempt to elude by any means
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- Apple laptop, Glock 43C 9mm pistol, Feb. 18-20, $2,550, 10000 block Paradise Shores
—Athens- Heartland chairs, Heartland couch, Heartland mattress, Rainbow vacuum cleaner, two propane tanks, Feb. 1-20, $8,780, 10000 block Paradise Shores
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—fourth-degree theft of property
—fourth-degree theft of property
—third-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- Apple Iphone, $800, 1100 block W. Market Street
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.