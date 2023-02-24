Reports Feb. 23

The Daily Beast

Grace Beahm Alford/AP/ShutterstockAfter almost two years of speculation and a stunning fall from grace as a once-prominent South Carolina lawyer, Alex Murdaugh finally took the stand Thursday to provide a jaw-dropping testimony in his double murder trial, including admitting to stealing from clients and conceding that he’d lied about his whereabouts on the night of the murders because of drug-induced paranoia.“I did lie to them,” Murdaugh told a packed Colleton County courtroom, four weeks into