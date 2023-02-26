Reports Feb. 25
Feb. 25—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
Feb 22, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Zehner Marathon, Capshaw Road/Sanderson Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 30000 block US Hwy 72, Meadows Road/Copeland Road, 25000 block Camden Court, 24000 block Easter Ferry Road, Hwy 72/Mooresville, Cowford Road, 25000 block Queensbury Drive, Hatchett Ridge Road
Animal related/livestock- Parker Road/US Hwy 72, 16000 block American Way, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 26000 block Ed Ray Road, Hwy 251/Wooley Springs,
Traffic accidents- 12000 block Sommers Road, US Hwy 72/County Line Road
Disturbance- 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry, 13000 block Marks Drive, 13000 block Dickens Lane
Alarm- 17000 block Stonegate Drive
Harassment- 15000 block Thompson Lane
SORNA compliance check- 18000 block Circle Drive, 19000 block Holt Road, 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry,
Warrant- 24000 block Wagon Trail
Feb 23, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Ardmore Ave/Town Hall, 14000 block East Limestone Road, Dollar General Market on Main, 7000 block Hwy 72, 22000 block US Hwy 72, Pettusville Road/Upper Ft. Hampton, Hwy 251/Wooley Springs, Hwy 31/Nuclear Plant Road, 1700 block Harwell Road
Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Jackson Lane, 13000 block Ridinger Road, 21000 block Hummingbird Way, Capshaw Road/Menefee Road
Disturbance- 21000 block Cory James Way, 23000 block Norman Lane, 30000 block Lester Road
Alarm- 9800 block Lucas Ferry Road, 28000 block Lakeview Drive, 17000 block Oakdale Road
Harassment- 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 25000 block Fairmount Drive
Nuisance/loud music- 19000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 13000 block Marks Drive
Warrant- Brevard Co. Jail Florida, 11000 block Nancy Lane, 100 block Elm Street W
Discharging firearms- Menefee/Capshaw
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—harassment- harassment/intimidation
—converted statute
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—fourth-degree theft- theft- miscellaneous- less than $500
—violation of drivers license restrictions
—resisting arrest, disorderly conduct
—second-degree burglary- residence- no force
—two counts SORNA violation — adult sex offender
—theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500
—third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
—converted statute
—first-degree possession of marijuana, altering firearm identification or possession of
—SORNA violation — adult sex offender
—drug trafficking
—third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
—non-support- child
—possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Madison- car tag, Feb. 14-23, $67.23, 29000 block US Hwy 72
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—financial exploitation of the elderly
—unlawful possession of a controlled substance
—failure to appear- two counts drivers license revoked
—fugitive from justice, failure to appear- drivers license suspended
—third-degree criminal trespass
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- eight grape juice, ten sugar, Feb. 22, $100, 17000 block US Hwy 72 W
—Athens- merchandise, Feb. 23, $82.75, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E
—Athens- Note 8 cellphone with black case, Feb. 23, $400, 1200 block US Hwy 72 W
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
—harassment, Feb. 22, 1200 block Fern Street
—second-degree assault, Feb. 23, 700 block W. Market Street
—third-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 23, 1600 block US Hwy 72 E
—harassment, Feb. 23, 100 block 4th Avenue