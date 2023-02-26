Reports Feb. 25

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Feb. 25—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

Feb 22, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Zehner Marathon, Capshaw Road/Sanderson Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 30000 block US Hwy 72, Meadows Road/Copeland Road, 25000 block Camden Court, 24000 block Easter Ferry Road, Hwy 72/Mooresville, Cowford Road, 25000 block Queensbury Drive, Hatchett Ridge Road

Animal related/livestock- Parker Road/US Hwy 72, 16000 block American Way, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 26000 block Ed Ray Road, Hwy 251/Wooley Springs,

Traffic accidents- 12000 block Sommers Road, US Hwy 72/County Line Road

Disturbance- 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry, 13000 block Marks Drive, 13000 block Dickens Lane

Alarm- 17000 block Stonegate Drive

Harassment- 15000 block Thompson Lane

SORNA compliance check- 18000 block Circle Drive, 19000 block Holt Road, 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry,

Warrant- 24000 block Wagon Trail

Feb 23, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Ardmore Ave/Town Hall, 14000 block East Limestone Road, Dollar General Market on Main, 7000 block Hwy 72, 22000 block US Hwy 72, Pettusville Road/Upper Ft. Hampton, Hwy 251/Wooley Springs, Hwy 31/Nuclear Plant Road, 1700 block Harwell Road

Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Jackson Lane, 13000 block Ridinger Road, 21000 block Hummingbird Way, Capshaw Road/Menefee Road

Disturbance- 21000 block Cory James Way, 23000 block Norman Lane, 30000 block Lester Road

Alarm- 9800 block Lucas Ferry Road, 28000 block Lakeview Drive, 17000 block Oakdale Road

Harassment- 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 25000 block Fairmount Drive

Nuisance/loud music- 19000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 13000 block Marks Drive

Warrant- Brevard Co. Jail Florida, 11000 block Nancy Lane, 100 block Elm Street W

Discharging firearms- Menefee/Capshaw

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—harassment- harassment/intimidation

—converted statute

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—fourth-degree theft- theft- miscellaneous- less than $500

—violation of drivers license restrictions

—resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

—second-degree burglary- residence- no force

—two counts SORNA violation — adult sex offender

—theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500

—third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple

—converted statute

—first-degree possession of marijuana, altering firearm identification or possession of

—SORNA violation — adult sex offender

—drug trafficking

—third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499

—non-support- child

—possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Madison- car tag, Feb. 14-23, $67.23, 29000 block US Hwy 72

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—financial exploitation of the elderly

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance

—failure to appear- two counts drivers license revoked

—fugitive from justice, failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—third-degree criminal trespass

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- eight grape juice, ten sugar, Feb. 22, $100, 17000 block US Hwy 72 W

—Athens- merchandise, Feb. 23, $82.75, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E

—Athens- Note 8 cellphone with black case, Feb. 23, $400, 1200 block US Hwy 72 W

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—harassment, Feb. 22, 1200 block Fern Street

—second-degree assault, Feb. 23, 700 block W. Market Street

—third-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 23, 1600 block US Hwy 72 E

—harassment, Feb. 23, 100 block 4th Avenue

