Reports February 21
Feb. 21—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
Feb 17, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 27000 block Dieken Drive, 23000 block Norman Lane, 25000 block Elkton Road, 30000 block Ardmore Avenue, Red Hill Road, Coffman Road/Hwy 127
Animal related/livestock- Ed Ray Road/Wells Road, 2100 block County Road, 16000 block Log Cabin Road, 23000 block Easter Ferry Road, 27000 Spur Drive
Traffic accidents- US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road
Theft- 18000 block Easter Ferry Road, 100 block Elm Street, 17000 block Brownsferry Road
Warrant- 2400 block US Hwy 31 S,
Disturbance- Piney Chapel Road/Piney Trails Way, Mayfield Road, 21000 block East Limestone Road
Reckless/drag racing- Elkton Road, Mooresville Rd/Pepper Rd
Harassment- 18000 block Tillman Mill Road
Burglary- 11000 block US Hwy 31
Alarm- 9800 block Lucas Ferry Road, 17000 block Brownsferry Road, 10000 block Monks Drive, 10000 block Shaw Road, 16000 block Zehner Road, 25000 block Nick Davis Road,
Criminal trespass- 14000 block Baptist Camp Road
Discharging firearms- 12000 block Shaw Road, 11000 block McMeans Blvd, 11000 block Leonard Circle
Hit and run- 30000 block Ardmore Ave
February 18, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block AL Hwy 251, 20000 block Elkton Road, AL Hwy 251/Johnson Road
Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Hobbs Loop, 15000 block Hardy Road, 11000 block Glass Hollow
Warrant- 8800 block US Hwy 72
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 14000 block Blackburn Road
Disturbance- 15000 block Cannon Road, 13000 block Brownsferry Road
Alarm- 9800 block Lucas Ferry Road, 23000 block Pepper Road, 15000 block Spring Lake Drive
Criminal trespass- 23000 block Roberts Road
Unwanted guest- 27000 block Kim Drive
Nuisance/loud music- US Hwy 72/Hastings Road, 15000 block Mill Valley Drive
February 19, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)-Reid Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 15000 block York Lane, John Pugh Road, East Limestone Road/Capshaw Road, US Hwy 72/BFI Lane, Sardis Springs Road, AL Hwy 251/Bethel Road, 16000 Phillips Road, Athens
Animal related/livestock- 11000 block Glass Hollow Road, 21000 block Nelson Lane
Theft- 30000 block Wooly Springs Road
Disturbance- 16000 block Brownsferry Road, 16000 block American Way
Reckless/drag racing- 29000 block Mooresville Road
Alarm- 22000 block Indian Trace, 13000 block Pinnacle Drive, 16000 block Little Elk Road,
Harassment- 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd., 16000 block Shaw Road, 27000 Kim Drive
Criminal mischief/Criminal trespass- 10000 block Dogwood Lane, 24000 block Barnes Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance
—two counts enticing child immoral purpose- boy
—second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer, leaving the scene of an accident- with injury, resisting arrest
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—three counts possession of drug paraphernalia
—third-degree domestic violence- reckless
Due to the federal holiday, the News Courier did not received LCSO theft reports or arrests, incidents, and thefts reports from Athens Police Department.