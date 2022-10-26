Reports: Former NC nurse accused of killing 2 patients, nearly killing another, DA says

A former nurse is accused of killing two patients using insulin and nearly killing a third, the Forsyth County District Attorney said to WXLV in a new conference.

The Winston-Salem-based television station reported Johnathan Howard Hayes, who worked at Atrium Health’s Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, is charged with murder and attempted murder.

District Attorney Jim O’Neill said Hayes, 47, gave the three patients lethal and near-lethal doses of insulin.

According to Winston-Salem police:

Gwen Crawford, 61, died on Jan. 8, which was three days after she was dosed. Hayes is charged with murder.

Vickie Lingerfelt, 62, was dosed on Jan. 22. She died five days later. Hayes is charged with another count of murder.

A 62-year-old woman was dosed on Dec. 1, 2021 and survived. Hayes is charged with attempted murder.

Channel 9 has confirmed that Lingerfelt was from the town of Vale in Lincoln County.

Officials said they started investigating Hayes on March 21, WXII reported. O’Neill told the station Hayes acted alone, and said there’s no evidence that he knew the patients before dosing them.

Police told WXLV Hayes was arrested Tuesday. Hayes was listed in the Forsyth County jail with no bond.

Anyone who believes they’ve been impacted by Hayes can call the Winston-Salem Police Department’s dedicated phone line at 336-757-0357.

