Reports: Grizzlies trade Conley to Jazz for three players, two 1sts

The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade point guard Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz for guards Kyle Korver and Grayson Allen, forward Jae Crowder and two first-round picks, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, the picks will be Utah's 23rd overall selection in Thursday's draft and a protected 2020 first-rounder, which would convey in 2020 or 2021 if it falls between picks 8 and 14, or as a lightly protected pick in 2022 (top six), 2023 (top three) or 2024 (top one).

The Athletic reports the Grizzlies, who also hold the second pick in Thursday's draft and are expected to take Murray State point guard Ja Morant, will listen to offers for the 23rd selection acquired from the Jazz.

The deal, which cannot be made official until July 6, ends Conley's tenure in Memphis after 12 seasons.

Conley addressed the trade on his Twitter account.

"What more can I say about my city! You guys made me the man I am today! Memphis is home. Always! ..Time for another chapter! Excited to give all I have to The Jazz and Salt Lake City!"

The 31-year-old returned from an injury-plagued 2017-18 campaign to play in 70 games last season, averaging a career-high 21.1 points along with 6.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. He is under contract for $32.5 million in 2019-20 and $34.5 million in 2020-21, though he has an early termination option he could exercise next summer.

Conley was a rumored target of Utah near the trade deadline, but he stayed put while longtime teammate Marc Gasol -- who played 11 seasons in Memphis -- was dealt to the Toronto Raptors, whom he helped win an NBA championship. Conley is the franchise's all-time leader in games (788), points (11,733), assists (4,509) and steals (1,161) while sitting second behind Gasol in a slew of other categories.

With both Conley and Gasol gone, the Grizzlies' longest-tenured player is Chandler Parsons (three seasons).

Korver, 38, joined the Jazz for his second stint in Utah via trade from Cleveland last season. He averaged 8.6 points in 19.1 minutes across 70 games, shooting 39.7 percent from 3-point range.

Crowder, who turns 29 on July 6, also joined the Jazz via trade from the Cavs, in a deal before the 2018 trade deadline. He averaged 11.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 80 games (11 starts) for Utah last season.

Allen, 23, was Utah's first-round pick last June, taken 21st overall. He appeared in 38 games (two starts) as a rookie, averaging 5.6 points in 10.9 minutes.

The Jazz finished last season with a 50-32 record, earning the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They were eliminated in the first round by the Houston Rockets, 4-1.

