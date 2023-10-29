Reports of gun at middle school homecoming dance 'unsubstantiated': Paulding County Sheriff's Office

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is trying to tamp down rumor surrounding what happened at one of the area’s middle school homecoming dances.

Saturday evening, during the event held at East Paulding Middle School, someone began yelling "gun" and caused those in attendance to run away.

Multiple deputies were at the dance, offering security. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says they began to try to determine what was going on, but no gun or gunman were ever found.

More deputies arrived at the school as a precaution.

No one was injured.

Within minutes, the rumors on social media began to spread like wildfire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the reports of a gun are "unsubstantiated," but anyone with a creditable tip can call investigators at 770-445-2117.