Manhunt on for ‘Active Shooter’ Who Attacked July 4 Parade in Chicago Suburb

An “active shooter” opened fire on a July 4 holiday parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and sending 31 others to the hospital—and officials said he was still on the run three hours later.

There was a shelter-in-place order after the nation’s gun-violence epidemic turned a family-friendly celebration in a wealthy Chicago suburb into yet another terrifying bloodbath.

“Our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core,” Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said. “On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we're instead mourning the loss, the tragic loss of life, and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us.”

The suspect was described as a white male between the ages of 18 and 20, with longer black hair, a small build, and wearing a white or blue T-shirt. His rifle was recovered, but police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

One witness, Shawn Cotreau, said he saw the shooter on the roof of a business along the parade route—although police did not confirm that.

“I turned around and things were in flames, the tree was getting pelted with bullets and I could see the shooter,” Cotreau told CBS Chicago. “It took people 10 to 15 seconds to realize he was actually shooting.

“He was pointing [the gun] downward toward the center of the street,” he added. “I felt like the gunshots went on for minutes, it just didn’t stop.”

Local hospitals said they were treating 31 patients, most of whom had suffered gunshots but some of whom were injured in the frantic attempt to flee the fusillade.

Blood pooled at Port Clinton Square in Highland Park, after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade. Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

The parade is a time-honored event in Highland Park, a wealthy North Shore community about 25 miles from downtown Chicago. Before 10 a.m., families began lining Central Avenue.

The fire trucks rumbled by, followed by a marching band. That’s when the shots rang out, and at first many in the crowd thought it might be drums or fireworks.

When the realization set in, people grabbed their kids and ran for safety—leaving behind chairs, strollers, and bags.

Witness Miles Zaremski, who has attended dozens of the Highland Park parades over the years, told The Daily Beast he was on the route when he heard pop pop pop pop.

“I thought, maybe it’s a backfire. Then there's another pop and I said, ‘Oh somebody must be shooting off firecrackers. And then all of a sudden, there were multiple pops.

“And I said, that is nothing other than a rapid-fire, long gun like an AR-15 or something. And indeed it was. And then there was a mass stampede,” he said.

“I started walking up, figuring, oh, maybe I could help or something, which I couldn't, but I saw blood all over on the sidewalk and street. I saw bloodied bodies, a couple of them at least, and one child that looked lifeless.

“I think if it can happen in our community, obviously it can happen anywhere in this country. And what is even more sickening is it happened on the celebration of our country... We've seen mass murders at schools and synagogues and churches and nightclubs...It's disgusting.”

