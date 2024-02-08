Reports: Hornets trade lands local high school basketball stars back in Charlotte

Two Charlotte Hornets are on the move and the team is getting a first-round draft pick, ESPN reports.

Thursday was the first trade deadline under the team’s new ownership.

Sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski the Hornets are finalizing a trade to send forward P.J. Washington to the Dallas Mavericks for forward Grant Williams, guard Seth Curry, and a first-round draft pick.

Both Williams and Curry have ties to Charlotte. Williams went to Providence Day School in south Charlotte and Curry, the younger brother of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and son of former Hornets star Dell Curry, graduated from Charlotte Christian School. He spent one year at Liberty University before transferring to Duke University.

He’s also civically engaged! Voting means so much to Grant Williams he flew back to Charlotte in 2022 to make sure he could cast his vote in person https://t.co/JMMEkFVbVt https://t.co/SxOuhnMulU — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) February 8, 2024

Forward Miles Bridges, who reportedly would not approve any trades out of Charlotte, will finish out the rest of his one-year deal with the Hornets and hit free agency.

Bridges is coming off back-to-back 40-point games. He’s played in 39 of the 40 games in which he’s been eligible to play after serving a suspension for domestic violence charges.

Meanwhile, ESPN first reported the Hornets have traded forward Gordon Hayward to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Tre Mann and forward Davis Bertans.

Hayward signed a four year, $120 million contract with the Hornets in 2020 and was plagued by injuries. He never appeared in more than 50 games in a season and hasn’t played since the day after Christmas.

Another big name, Terry Rozier, was already traded to Miami two weeks before the deadline.

The Hornets sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, 11 and a half games out of playoff contention.

