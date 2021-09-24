Reports: Huawei CFO to appear in New York court on possible plea deal with global impacts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Blatchford
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OTTAWA, Ont. — Senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is expected to appear before U.S. and Canadian judges Friday in court developments with potential for major consequences well beyond North America.

The Chinese telecom giant’s chief financial officer is scheduled to appear by virtual link in a New York City courtroom and possibly, according to multiple media reports, before a Canadian judge. Reuters was the first to report that she is expected to reach a plea deal with U.S. prosecutors.

Canadian police arrested Meng in December 2018 at the Vancouver airport on a U.S. extradition warrant. She’s accused of fraud in the U.S. connected to her alleged violation of American sanctions on Iran.

Meng is scheduled to appear in the Brooklyn, N.Y., courtroom at 1 p.m. EDT.

CBC News reported that she is expected to plead guilty and pay a fine as part of a deal to defer charges. The details of that anticipated plea are unclear.

The report, citing unnamed sources, says if the New York court accepts the deal, Canadian prosecutors will appear in a Vancouver court later Friday to suspend extradition proceedings. The outlet says she could be freed from house arrest later in the day.

Her legal team and U.S. Department of Justice officials have held talks about a possible plea deal since last winter.

The court fight, which started with her arrest more than 1,000 days ago, has become a key component in the tensions between the West and Beijing.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, has denied wrongdoing and her case has angered Beijing.

And other individuals have been caught in the middle.

Nine days after her arrest, Chinese authorities arrested two Canadians — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor — on espionage charges. Spavor was given an 11-year sentence and a court date for Kovrig’s verdict has yet to be set.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called their arrests “arbitrary” and has pushed for their release by rallying allies — including President Joe Biden. The president pledged earlier this year to work to free the men, known colloquially in Canada as the “Two Michaels.”

Biden and Trudeau discussed Kovrig and Spavor during a call this week.

The Globe and Mail reported that Meng's plea agreement does not include a deal to free the two Michaels. It remains to be seen if Canada has its own understanding with China that could lead to their eventual release.

A few weeks after their arrests, a Chinese court toughened its sentence for another Canadian, Robert Schellenberg. The court changed his initial sentence of 15 years for drug trafficking to a death sentence.

The cases have damaged Chinese-Canadian diplomatic relations — and has long been Trudeau's top foreign policy challenge.

Leah Nylen contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to rally regional support for China containment strategy at Quad summit

    Biden will meet leaders of Australia, India and Japan as he builds a web of alliances to support democracy and deter authoritarianism Xi Jinping with Joe Biden in 2015 when Biden was vice-president. Photograph: Carolyn Kaster/AP Joe Biden will host the first in-person summit of the Quad countries – the US, India, Japan and Australia – at the White House on Friday as he ratchets up the reorientation of US foreign policy towards the Pacific and the containment of China. The summit, which will seek

  • British and Malaysian men jailed in Somalia for terror offences

    A military court convicts Darren Anthony Byrnes and a Malaysian man of belonging to al-Shabab.

  • US implores Iran to return to nuke talks without delay

    The Biden administration is imploring Iran to quickly return to talks on its nuclear program after a three-month hiatus caused by its government transition, warning that the window for negotiations may soon close. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a senior administration official said Thursday that U.S. patience is wearing thin and that further delays while Iran continues to expand its atomic capabilities could lead Washington and its partners to conclude a return to the landmark 2015 nuclear deal is no longer worthwhile. “We don’t have yet an agreement by Iran to return to the talks in Vienna,” Blinken said.

  • Evergrande’s Real Lesson: The Party Runs China’s Markets

    The idea of Lehman moment in China's financial system is misguided, write Shehzad Qazi and Derek Scissors of China Beige Book.

  • Interior’s Haaland Hints at Limits on Fossil Fuel Extraction

    (Bloomberg) -- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland suggested a sharply limited role for fossil fuel extraction on U.S. federal lands and waters in her most expansive comments yet on the administration’s overhaul of oil and gas leasing.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing

  • China preparing for Evergrande's downfall - WSJ

    The move has been characterised as "getting ready for the possible storm" by the officials, according to the report. The officials said local-level government agencies and state-owned enterprises have been instructed to step in only at the last minute should Evergrande fail to manage its affairs in an orderly fashion, the WSJ reported.

  • Huawei finance chief can return to China after DoJ deal - live updates

    Interest rates set to rise as soon as February amid inflation surge Driver shortage: Queues build at petrol stations Energy crisis: Another UK supplier closes to new customers Collapsed Avro Energy paid directors £2.2m despite £28m loss Ben Wright: Our complacent leaders are fuelling a cost of living shock Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter

  • The tipping point for a low-carbon future is right around the corner: S&P Global Platts

    The tipping point on the path to a low-carbon energy future is just four years away, a new report Friday said.

  • Justice Dept: Huawei exec poised to resolve criminal charges

    U.S. prosecutors are prepared to resolve criminal charges against the chief financial officer of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies, the Justice Department disclosed Friday in a letter to a federal judge in New York. The details of the resolution of the case against Meng Wanzhou were expected to be revealed at a court hearing Friday afternoon in Brooklyn. It could conclude a yearslong legal and geopolitical tussle that involved not only the U.S. and China, but also Canada, where Meng has remained since her arrest there in December 2018.

  • Why the Evergrande Crisis Will Ripple Throughout China’s Economy, According to Harvard Economist

    The Chinese growth model is dependent on producing real estate, and Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff has been warning about the dangers of such reliance.

  • Huawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement to resolve bank fraud charges

    Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou has reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to resolve the bank fraud case against her, according to sources familiar with the matter, in a process that should allow her to leave Canada. The U.S. government said it will appear in Brooklyn federal court to discuss a resolution of charges against Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, according to a Friday court filing. Meng was arrested https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-huawei/top-huawei-executive-arrested-on-u-s-request-clouding-china-trade-truce-idUSKBN1O42S1 at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant, and was indicted on bank and wire fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.

  • Chinese police take away HNA chairman, CEO on suspicion of crimes

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's HNA Group, once one of the country's most acquisitive conglomerates, said on Friday that its chairman and its chief executive had been taken away by police due to suspected criminal offences. The company, which was placed in bankruptcy administration in February, said in a statement on its official WeChat account it had been notified by police in its home province of Hainan, southern China, that Chairman Chen Feng and CEO Tan Xiangdong had been taken.

  • Huawei executive reaches plea deal in US court: report

    The chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is expected to enter a plea deal in New York court Friday to resolve US charges that saw her detained in Canada for nearly three years, US media reported Friday.

  • Neighbors say they saw Brian Laundrie and his parents leave their Florida home with an attached camper after he returned from his trip with Gabby Petito

    Authorities are still searching for Laundrie, who has been missing since last Tuesday and is a person of interest in Petito's death.

  • West Chester Police: Teens as young as 13 involved in suburban Cincinnati crime spree

    West Chester police said dozens of teenagers — some as young as 13 — are working in groups ransacking cars looking for weapons and stealing vehicles for joyrides.

  • Chipotle customer pulls gun after being told location was closing early, police say

    “Somebody better give me my food,” the armed customer said as an employee completed the order, Philadelphia police said.

  • Tough-on-Crime Republican DA Charged With Ambushing, Raping Woman

    Facebook/JeffThomasforDAA Republican district attorney in Pennsylvania who styled himself as a tough-on-crime prosecutor—while refusing to pursue charges against anyone cited for disregarding state mask mandates—now stands accused of violently raping a female acquaintance in her own home, according to Pennsylvania State Police.Somerset County DA Jeffrey Lynn Thomas, 36, allegedly attacked the unidentified woman on Sept. 18, having first contacted her on Snapchat to say he’d be coming over in a f

  • Gabby Petito's Inner Circle Shares Insight Into Alleged "Toxic" Relationship With Brian Laundrie

    After Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming, people close to her and Brian Laundrie alleged their relationship had many ups and downs. "They always had some drama," one friend told People.

  • Woman who died in Tennessee Kroger shooting identified; gunman was third-party vendor, police say

    Police on Friday released the name of the gunman who shot 15 people, one fatally, at a Kroger in Tennessee.

  • S.C. dad won’t face charges for accidentally leaving twin sons in car

    South Carolina investigators have decided not to file charges against the father of 20-month-old twin boys, Brycen and Brayden McDaniel, […] The post S.C. dad won’t face charges for accidentally leaving twin sons in car appeared first on TheGrio.