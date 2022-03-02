Reports: Illinois ex-House speaker Mike Madigan charged with racketeering

Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, heads into the Governor's office for a leaders meeting at the Illinois State Capitol, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. [Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]

U.S. Attorney John Lausch will announce an indictment against former House Speaker Mike Madigan on racketeering and bribery charges at a press conference at 4:30 p.m. today, the Chicago Tribune and Associated Press are reporting.

Madigan, 79, is charged with 22 counts, according to the indictment.

Madigan stepped down from his longtime role as Speaker of the House in January 2021.

An indictment was returned by a federal grand jury after a more than two-year investigation, according to the Chicago Tribune.

In 2020, the Chicago Democrat was implicated in a long-running bribery scheme involving the state’s largest electric utility, ComEd. Court filings at the time didn’t name Madigan directly but made it clear he was the person in documents referred to as “Public Official A.”

Madigan was the longest-serving state House speaker in modern U.S. history. Madigan was also forced to resign from his seats in the Illinois House and as head of the Democratic Party of Illinois weeks later.

Gov. JB Pritzker was asked about Madigan at an unrelated press conference Wednesday afternoon.

"Anybody who is guilty of corruption or corrupt acts in this state should be held, to the fullest extent of the law, should be held accountable for their actions," said Pritzker.

