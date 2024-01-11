Reports Jan. 10
Jan. 10—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
January 8, 2024
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Evergreen Lane, 11000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Thompson Road/New Cut Road, 800 block Rockhouse Road, Cambridge Lane/Newby Road, 28000 block Upper Elkton Road
Animal related/livestock- Shoal Creek Road/Buzzard Roost Road, 25000 block Hobbs Loop, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, 26000 block Children Lane, 19000 block Looney Road, 15000 block Dupree Drive, 27000 block Newberry Lane
Traffic accident- AL Hwy 251/Gatlin Road
Road hazard/debris- 24000 block Blossom Lane, Slate Road/New Garden Road
Theft- 25000 block Rooker Lane, 27000 block Saddle Trail
Vehicle theft- 13000 block Blackburn Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 16000 block Carter Circle
Burglary- 10000 block Lucas Ferry Road
Disturbance- 13000 block Blackburn Road
Unwanted guest- 15000 block Evans Road
Alarm- 30000 block Capshaw Road, 17000 block Oakdale Road, 26000 block Nash Lane
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 700 block Lucas Street, 5000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Elkton Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—third-degree attempted burglary
—resisting arrest
—third-degree robbery
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—operating vehicle without insurance, contempt of court- failure to appear, driving while license suspended/revoked
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—failure to appear- public intoxication
—third-degree domestic violence- harassing communications
—failure to appear: speeding, no drivers license
—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault
—driving under the influence
—driving under the influence
—driving under the influence
City Property Crimes
The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Tuesday.
—fourth-degree theft of property, money, Jan. 8, $272, 200 block Woodridge Drive
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.