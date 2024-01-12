Reports Jan. 11

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·2 min read

Jan. 11—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

January 9, 2024

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Compton Road/Veto Road, 18000 block Rural Village Back Way, 11000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 20000 block Harris Loop, 12000 block Nave Road, 22000 block Sugar Way, Hwy 20/Hwy 31, 28000 block Bethel Road

Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Piney Chapel Road, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, 19000 block George Washington Street

Traffic accident- Jefferson Street/Bryan Street, Market Street/Elm Street, 14000 block Eva Circle

Road hazard/debris- Stinnett Hollow Road, Smith Hollow Road, 29000 block Harvest Road, US Hwy 72/Cox Road

Recovery- 25000 block Fairmount Drive

Disturbance- 24000 block Walnut Drive

Warrant- Staton Correctional, 100 block Elm Street, 25000 block Elkton Road, 12000 block New Cut Road

Alarm- 25000 block Mahalo Circle, 25000 block US Hwy 72

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—second-degree domestic violence- first degree criminal mischief, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree arson

—first-degree theft- auto theft

—first-degree robbery

—driving while license suspended/revoked

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property

—fourth-degree theft of property

—driving under the influence

—failure to appear- no drivers license in possession

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Wednesday.

—third-degree retail theft, merchandise, Jan. 9, $52.69, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, outdoor grill, Jan. 9, $70, 1000 block Lucas Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

—first-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 9, 1600 block Elkton Street

ª third-degree possession of forged instrument, Jan. 9, 17000 block Stella Street

