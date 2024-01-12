Reports Jan. 11
Jan. 11—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
January 9, 2024
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Compton Road/Veto Road, 18000 block Rural Village Back Way, 11000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 20000 block Harris Loop, 12000 block Nave Road, 22000 block Sugar Way, Hwy 20/Hwy 31, 28000 block Bethel Road
Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Piney Chapel Road, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, 19000 block George Washington Street
Traffic accident- Jefferson Street/Bryan Street, Market Street/Elm Street, 14000 block Eva Circle
Road hazard/debris- Stinnett Hollow Road, Smith Hollow Road, 29000 block Harvest Road, US Hwy 72/Cox Road
Recovery- 25000 block Fairmount Drive
Disturbance- 24000 block Walnut Drive
Warrant- Staton Correctional, 100 block Elm Street, 25000 block Elkton Road, 12000 block New Cut Road
Alarm- 25000 block Mahalo Circle, 25000 block US Hwy 72
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—second-degree domestic violence- first degree criminal mischief, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree arson
—first-degree theft- auto theft
—first-degree robbery
—driving while license suspended/revoked
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—fourth-degree theft of property
—fourth-degree theft of property
—driving under the influence
—failure to appear- no drivers license in possession
City Property Crimes
The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Wednesday.
—third-degree retail theft, merchandise, Jan. 9, $52.69, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—fourth-degree theft of property, outdoor grill, Jan. 9, $70, 1000 block Lucas Street
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.
—first-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 9, 1600 block Elkton Street
ª third-degree possession of forged instrument, Jan. 9, 17000 block Stella Street