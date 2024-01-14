Reports Jan. 13

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Jan. 13—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

January 10, 2024

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 99/Sugar Way, Vanzille Lane/Hatchett Ridge Road, 15000 block Ham Road, McKee Road/Concord Road

Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Blossom Lane, 29000 block Walker Drive, 14000 block Milton Lane, East Limestone Road/Copeland Road, 22000 block Buttermilk Way, 14000 block Grover Drive, 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 17000 block US Hwy 72, Zehner Road/Grubbs Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 15000 block Sanderson Road

Hit and run- US Hwy 31/Calhoun Community College

Hazard/road debris- New Cut Road/Blackburn Road, US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road

Assault- 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop

Burglary- 22000 block Sugar Way

Disturbance- 21000 block Old Elkmont Road, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, 23000 block Mooresville Road

Harassment- 13000 block Hickory Hills Road

Alarm- 27000 block Walnut Grove Road, 15000 block Dawson Dupree

Warrant- 9000 block Poplar Point Road, Morgan County Jail

January 11, 2024

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Sugar Plum Lane, 14000 block US Hwy 72, Evans Road/Blackburn Road, 26000 block Thach Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Animal related/livestock- 12000 block Lukers Way, 27000 block Copeland Road

Reckless/drag racing- 16000 block Tulip Lane

Road hazard/debris- Nick Davis Road/Menefee Road

Theft- 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd., 16000 block Demi Drive

Vehicle theft- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block Glaze Road

Burglary- 3000 block Castlecreek Drive, 28000 block AL Hwy 53

Unwanted guest- 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, 27000 block Michael Lane

PFA remove and exclude- 25000 block Krista Circle

Disturbance- 14000 block Eva Circle, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 15000 block King Arthurs Ct., 15000 block McCormick Lane

Criminal trespass- 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 28000 block Hwy 53

Criminal mischief- 23000 block Wooley Springs Road

Alarm- 24000 block Slate Road, 15000 block Craft Lane, 16000 block US Hwy 72

Warrant- 1000 block US Hwy 72, Morgan County Jail, 100 block Elm Street

Nuisance/loud music- 29000 block Hardiman Road, 23000 block Fain Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—arrest of fugitive from justice

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—public intoxication

—three counts first-degree theft, third-degree forgery- other objects- two counts, identity theft

—attempt to elude by any means

—SORNA violation- failure to register \

—two counts possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, drug trafficking

—third-degree domestic violence- criminal coercion

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—two counts second-degree burglary- residence- force

—second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- second-degree theft, Glock 21 45 pistol, Glock 23 40 pistol, Aug. 7- Jan. 11, $600, 12000 block Elk River Mills Road

—Athens- third-degree burglary, electrical wiring, Jan. 5-11, $2,850, 16000 block Demi Drive

—Athens- first-degree theft, red 16 ft. trailer, Jan. 8-11, $8,000, 16000 block Glaze Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—driving under the influence

—failure to appear- speeding

—arrest for other agency

—disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting arrest

—third-degree domestic violence

—failure to appear- no insurance

—failure to appear- drive while suspended

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Thursday and Friday.

—unauthorized use of a vehicle, Ford F150, Jan. 10, $7,000, 900 block Beech Street

—third-degree retail theft, merchandise, Jan. 10, $253.15, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, US currency, Jan. 10, $100.13, 22000 block Pin Oak Drive

—first-degree theft of property, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Jan. 11, $5,000, 700 block Clinton Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Thursday and Friday.

