Reports Jan. 13

Jan. 13—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

January 10, 2024

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 99/Sugar Way, Vanzille Lane/Hatchett Ridge Road, 15000 block Ham Road, McKee Road/Concord Road

Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Blossom Lane, 29000 block Walker Drive, 14000 block Milton Lane, East Limestone Road/Copeland Road, 22000 block Buttermilk Way, 14000 block Grover Drive, 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 17000 block US Hwy 72, Zehner Road/Grubbs Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 15000 block Sanderson Road

Hit and run- US Hwy 31/Calhoun Community College

Hazard/road debris- New Cut Road/Blackburn Road, US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road

Assault- 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop

Burglary- 22000 block Sugar Way

Disturbance- 21000 block Old Elkmont Road, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, 23000 block Mooresville Road

Harassment- 13000 block Hickory Hills Road

Alarm- 27000 block Walnut Grove Road, 15000 block Dawson Dupree

Warrant- 9000 block Poplar Point Road, Morgan County Jail

January 11, 2024

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Sugar Plum Lane, 14000 block US Hwy 72, Evans Road/Blackburn Road, 26000 block Thach Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Animal related/livestock- 12000 block Lukers Way, 27000 block Copeland Road

Reckless/drag racing- 16000 block Tulip Lane

Road hazard/debris- Nick Davis Road/Menefee Road

Theft- 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd., 16000 block Demi Drive

Vehicle theft- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block Glaze Road

Burglary- 3000 block Castlecreek Drive, 28000 block AL Hwy 53

Unwanted guest- 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, 27000 block Michael Lane

PFA remove and exclude- 25000 block Krista Circle

Disturbance- 14000 block Eva Circle, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 15000 block King Arthurs Ct., 15000 block McCormick Lane

Criminal trespass- 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 28000 block Hwy 53

Criminal mischief- 23000 block Wooley Springs Road

Alarm- 24000 block Slate Road, 15000 block Craft Lane, 16000 block US Hwy 72

Warrant- 1000 block US Hwy 72, Morgan County Jail, 100 block Elm Street

Nuisance/loud music- 29000 block Hardiman Road, 23000 block Fain Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—arrest of fugitive from justice

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—public intoxication

—three counts first-degree theft, third-degree forgery- other objects- two counts, identity theft

—attempt to elude by any means

—SORNA violation- failure to register \

—two counts possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, drug trafficking

—third-degree domestic violence- criminal coercion

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—two counts second-degree burglary- residence- force

—second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- second-degree theft, Glock 21 45 pistol, Glock 23 40 pistol, Aug. 7- Jan. 11, $600, 12000 block Elk River Mills Road

—Athens- third-degree burglary, electrical wiring, Jan. 5-11, $2,850, 16000 block Demi Drive

—Athens- first-degree theft, red 16 ft. trailer, Jan. 8-11, $8,000, 16000 block Glaze Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—driving under the influence

—failure to appear- speeding

—arrest for other agency

—disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting arrest

—third-degree domestic violence

—failure to appear- no insurance

—failure to appear- drive while suspended

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Thursday and Friday.

—unauthorized use of a vehicle, Ford F150, Jan. 10, $7,000, 900 block Beech Street

—third-degree retail theft, merchandise, Jan. 10, $253.15, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, US currency, Jan. 10, $100.13, 22000 block Pin Oak Drive

—first-degree theft of property, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Jan. 11, $5,000, 700 block Clinton Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Thursday and Friday.