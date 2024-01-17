Reports Jan. 16

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Jan. 16—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

January 12, 2024

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 27000 block Capshaw Road, 20000 block Upper Ft Hampton

Animal related/livestock- 27000 block US Hwy 72, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 28000 block Capshaw Road, 1000 block US Hwy 72

Traffic accident- Elm Street/Jefferson Street

Road hazard/debris- Sandy Road/Thomas L. Hammonds

Missing person- 22000 block Black Road

Theft- Piney Chapel Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Assault- 33000 block AL Hwy 99

Disturbance- 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, 15000 block Maple Tree Way

Prowler- 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 29000 block Red Bird Lane

Alarm- 1000 block Swancott Road, 24000 block Ransom Springs Drive, 25000 block Kingston Drive, 3000 block Pryor Road

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 1000 block 7th Ave, 100 block Elm Street, 100 block Elm Street

January 13, 2024

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Nuke Whitt Lane, US Hwy 72/Hampton Cove Way, 28000 block Odie Scott Drive, 13000 block Sammy Lane, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, 28000 block Nick Davis Road

Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Green Meadow Road, 19000 block Elkton Road

Traffic accident- 14000 block Brownsferry Road

Theft- 19000 block Capitol Hill Drive

Vehicle theft- 29000 block Old School House Road

Burglary- 28000 block Nuke Whitt Lane

Disturbance- 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road

Criminal mischief- 13000 block Elk River Mills Road

Alarm- 25000 block Elkton Road, 7000 block Greenbrier Pkwy., 4000 block High Street

January 14, 2024

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 127/Sleepy Hollow Road, Shaw Road/US Hwy 72, AL Hwy 251/Bethel Road

Traffic accident- 20000 block AL Hwy 99

Vehicle theft- 11000 block Shaw Road

Breaking and entering vehicle- 12000 block Scott Lane

Recovery- 17000 block Jones Road

Intoxicated person- Narrow Lane/Mooresville Road

Robbery- 26000 block West Limestone School Road

Disturbance- 28000 block Maecille Drive, 20000 block Carey Road, 12000 block Marble Drive

Harassment- 14000 block Grubbs Road

Alarm- 15000 block Mill Valley Drive, 24000 block US Hwy 72, 14000 block Blackburn Road, 25000 block Drawbaugh Road, 18000 block Belmont Circle, 30000 block US Hwy 72, 15000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Vaughn Street

Discharging firearms- Lawngate Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—second-degree assault

—possession of controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance

—unauthorized use of other vehicle

—contempt of court, sentenced from court

—two counts- negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

—violation of a domestic violence order, third-degree domestic violence- harassing

—two counts chemical endangerment- child abuse

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—obstructing justice using a false identity

—first-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence

—driving while license suspended/revoked, improper lane usage, first-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to signal, tampering with physical evidence

—driving while license suspended/revoked, third-degree domestic violence- harassing

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Saturday-Monday.

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Saturday-Monday.

