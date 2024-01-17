Reports Jan. 16
Jan. 16—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
January 12, 2024
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 27000 block Capshaw Road, 20000 block Upper Ft Hampton
Animal related/livestock- 27000 block US Hwy 72, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 28000 block Capshaw Road, 1000 block US Hwy 72
Traffic accident- Elm Street/Jefferson Street
Road hazard/debris- Sandy Road/Thomas L. Hammonds
Missing person- 22000 block Black Road
Theft- Piney Chapel Road
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 18000 block AL Hwy 99
Assault- 33000 block AL Hwy 99
Disturbance- 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, 15000 block Maple Tree Way
Prowler- 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 29000 block Red Bird Lane
Alarm- 1000 block Swancott Road, 24000 block Ransom Springs Drive, 25000 block Kingston Drive, 3000 block Pryor Road
Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 1000 block 7th Ave, 100 block Elm Street, 100 block Elm Street
January 13, 2024
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Nuke Whitt Lane, US Hwy 72/Hampton Cove Way, 28000 block Odie Scott Drive, 13000 block Sammy Lane, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, 28000 block Nick Davis Road
Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Green Meadow Road, 19000 block Elkton Road
Traffic accident- 14000 block Brownsferry Road
Theft- 19000 block Capitol Hill Drive
Vehicle theft- 29000 block Old School House Road
Burglary- 28000 block Nuke Whitt Lane
Disturbance- 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road
Criminal mischief- 13000 block Elk River Mills Road
Alarm- 25000 block Elkton Road, 7000 block Greenbrier Pkwy., 4000 block High Street
January 14, 2024
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 127/Sleepy Hollow Road, Shaw Road/US Hwy 72, AL Hwy 251/Bethel Road
Traffic accident- 20000 block AL Hwy 99
Vehicle theft- 11000 block Shaw Road
Breaking and entering vehicle- 12000 block Scott Lane
Recovery- 17000 block Jones Road
Intoxicated person- Narrow Lane/Mooresville Road
Robbery- 26000 block West Limestone School Road
Disturbance- 28000 block Maecille Drive, 20000 block Carey Road, 12000 block Marble Drive
Harassment- 14000 block Grubbs Road
Alarm- 15000 block Mill Valley Drive, 24000 block US Hwy 72, 14000 block Blackburn Road, 25000 block Drawbaugh Road, 18000 block Belmont Circle, 30000 block US Hwy 72, 15000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Vaughn Street
Discharging firearms- Lawngate Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—second-degree assault
—possession of controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance
—unauthorized use of other vehicle
—contempt of court, sentenced from court
—two counts- negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
—violation of a domestic violence order, third-degree domestic violence- harassing
—two counts chemical endangerment- child abuse
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—obstructing justice using a false identity
—first-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence
—driving while license suspended/revoked, improper lane usage, first-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to signal, tampering with physical evidence
—driving while license suspended/revoked, third-degree domestic violence- harassing
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Saturday-Monday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Saturday-Monday.