Reports Jan. 17
Jan. 17—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
January 15, 2024
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, Upper Ft. Hampton Road
Animal related/livestock- 10000 block Cedar Acres Lane
Reckless/drag racing- Beech Fork Road/Poplar Point Road
Missing person- 9000 block Poplar Point Road
Vehicle theft- 24000 block Sweet Springs Road
Disturbance- 8000 block Bloodworth Drive
Alarm- 18000 block Carters Circle, 2000 block New Hope Road, 24000 block US Hwy 72, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, 28000 block Wall Street
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Tuesday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.