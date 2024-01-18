Reports Jan. 17

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·1 min read

Jan. 17—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

January 15, 2024

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, Upper Ft. Hampton Road

Animal related/livestock- 10000 block Cedar Acres Lane

Reckless/drag racing- Beech Fork Road/Poplar Point Road

Missing person- 9000 block Poplar Point Road

Vehicle theft- 24000 block Sweet Springs Road

Disturbance- 8000 block Bloodworth Drive

Alarm- 18000 block Carters Circle, 2000 block New Hope Road, 24000 block US Hwy 72, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, 28000 block Wall Street

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Tuesday.

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.

