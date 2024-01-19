Reports Jan. 18

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Jan. 18—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

January 16, 2024

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Old Scrouge Road, Elm Street/Frazier Street

Animal related/livestock- 10000 block Poplar Point Road

Traffic accident- Sewell Road/AL Hwy 127, Elm Street/Jefferson Street

Disturbance- 24000 block Slate Road, 18000 block Belmont Circle, 18000 block Sulphur Creek Drive

Criminal mischief- 11000 block Caroline Drive

Alarm- 15000 block East Limestone Road, 25000 block Brewer Drive

Discharging firearms- US Hwy 31/Huntsville Brownsferry Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Wednesday.

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.

