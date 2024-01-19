Reports Jan. 18
Jan. 18—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
January 16, 2024
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Old Scrouge Road, Elm Street/Frazier Street
Animal related/livestock- 10000 block Poplar Point Road
Traffic accident- Sewell Road/AL Hwy 127, Elm Street/Jefferson Street
Disturbance- 24000 block Slate Road, 18000 block Belmont Circle, 18000 block Sulphur Creek Drive
Criminal mischief- 11000 block Caroline Drive
Alarm- 15000 block East Limestone Road, 25000 block Brewer Drive
Discharging firearms- US Hwy 31/Huntsville Brownsferry Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Wednesday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.