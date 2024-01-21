Reports Jan. 20

Jan. 20—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

January 17, 2024

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 23000 block Thach Road

Reckless/drag racing- 15000 block East Limestone Road

Disturbance- 23000 block Fain Road, 23000 block AL Hwy 251

Unwanted guest- 17000 block Blackburn Road

Alarm- 26000 block Upper Elkton Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road, 25000 block Thach Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road, 24000 block Lawrenceburg Road, 14000 block Mooresville Road, 29000 block Orville Smith Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 11000 block Morris Drive, 15000 block East Limestone Road

January 18, 2024

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 127/Piney Chapel Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, 13000 block Seven Mile Post Road

Hazard/road debris- Cotton Belt Road/Hidden Acres Way

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 27000 block Ed Ray Road

Theft- 22000 block Hays Mill Road

Disturbance- 5000 block Warren Drive, 12000 block Lukers Way, 16000 block Blackburn Road, 29000 block Park Hill Drive, 24000 block Sycamore Lane, 13000 block Scott Lane

Criminal mischief- 28000 block AL Hwy 53, 27000 block N. Wales Road

Alarm- 29000 block Indian Springs Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple, obstruction of governmental operations, interference with a domestic violence call, domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- third-degree burglary, medications, Kobalt batteries, two Kobalt drillls, Dec. 29, $499, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road

—Tanner- third-degree theft, DSR Pro Series battery charger, Alpine CD player, July 27- Jan 13, $1,280, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

—Ardmore- first-degree theft, 2004 white Toyota Tacoma, Jan. 10-13, $35,000, 29000 block Old School House Road

—Elkmont- second-degree theft, 6 x10 black utility trailer, Jan. 7-8, $1,500, 26000 block Sweet Springs Road

—Madison- breaking and entering vehicle, Smith & Wesson M & P 9mm pistol, Jan. 13-14, $630, 12000 block Scott Lane

—Elkmont- third-degree theft, white camper pop up trailer, Jan. 15, $1,000, 24000 block Sweet Springs Road

—Athens- first-degree theft, 2009 white enclosed utility trailer, Jan. 14-17, $2,500, 18000 block Mooresville Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—fourth-degree theft of property

—failure to appear- public lewdness

—first-degree theft of property

—driving under the influence

—driving on wrong side of road, bicycle- no lamps/reflectors

—failure to appear- no insurance

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

—first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

—driving under the influence

—drivers license revoked

—driving under the influence

—driving under the influence

—domestic violence- harassment

—driving under the influence

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Thursday and Friday.

—criminal mischief, damage to front of vehicle- Chevrolet Silverado, Jan 12, $2,000, 15000 block David Street

—burglary, GPS base station, Husqvarna demolition saw, Empire electric level, transfer pump, Husqvarna Assorted tools, Jan. 12, $52, 530, 20000 block Lakewood Drive

—fourth-degree theft of property, Nightowl security camera and network box, Jan 13, $250, 1200 block Fern Street

—unauthorized use of a vehicle, Honda Odyssey, Jan. 17, $7,500, 400 block Hoffman Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—obstructing justice using a false identity, Jan. 12, 100 block Elm Street

—harassment, Jan. 12, 700 block S. Clinton Street

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, white crystalline substance, yellow wax substance, glass and rubber pipe, Jan. 13, 200 block US Hwy 31 S.

—first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, bags of marijuana and scale, Jan. 13, 100 block US Hwy 31 N

—harassing communications, Jan. 14, 200 block Woodridge Drive