Reports Jan. 23

Jan. 23—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

January 19, 2024

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, New Bethel Road/Beulah Road

Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Messer Way

Robbery- Nick Davis Road/Staff Lane

Theft- 14000 block Bowman Street

Vehicle theft- 1000 block Wauchula Pvt. Drive

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 14000 block Commonwealth Drive

Burglary- 22000 block Flanagan Road

Recovery- 26000 block US Hwy 72, 100 block US Hwy 31 N.

Disturbance- 15000 block Dawson Dupree Road, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road

Criminal mischief- 14000 block Brownsferry Road, 14000 block Lipscomb Road

Alarm- 29000 block Triple J Drive, 29000 block Briar Patch Lane, 16000 block US Hwy 72, 10000 block Stewart Road

January 20, 2024

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Witty Mill Road/AL Hwy 127

Theft- 22000 block Mooresville Road, 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road

Disturbance- 26000 block Apple Orchard Lane, 12000 block Lukers Way

Harassment- 20000 block Wallace Lane

Criminal mischief- 13000 block Oliver Lane

Alarm- 14000 block Ravenel Drive, 11000 block Bud Bates Road

Discharging firearms- 15000 block Zehner Road

January 21, 2024

Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Messer Way

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 251/Hall Road, 12000 block US Hwy 72

Intoxicated driver- 25000 block Hudson Bend

Disturbance- 13000 block New Cut Road

Alarm- 15000 block East Limestone Road, 21000 block Mooresville Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—first-degree receiving stolen property, obstructing justice using a false identity, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—first-degree receiving stolen property

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- third-degree burglary, Stihl orange chainsaw, ratchet set, Jan. 11-19, $440, 22000 block Flanagan Road

—Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, Oct. 12- Jan. 10, $21,120.91, 14000 block Bowman Street

—Harvest- second-degree robbery, US currency, Jan. 19, $90, Nick Davis Road/Staff Lane

—Athens- second-degree theft, US currency, Jan. 19, $2,000, 14000 block Commonwealth Drive

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, two poles and flags, Jan. 19, $400, 22000 block Mooresville Road

—Anderson- fourth-degree theft, SIM card, Jan. 20, $50, 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, no drivers license

—fourth-degree theft of property

—theft of property

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—failure to appear: no drivers license, switched tag, no insurance

—domestic violence- strangulation

—failure to appear- no drivers license

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Saturday-Monday.

—retail theft, two Netgear routers, Jan 19, $198, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—first-degree burglary, discharging firearm into occupied dwelling, back door, kitchen oven, Jan 19, $3,200, 20000 block Sabrina Lane

—third-degree theft of lost property, Jan. 19, cell phone, Jan. 19, $800, US Hwy 31/Armory

—criminal mischief, tent with belongings, Jan. 21, $50, Area I65/US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—harassing communications, Jan. 20, 700 block N. Hine Street

—third-degree assault, Jan. 21, 800 block S. Clinton Street