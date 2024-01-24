Reports Jan. 23
Jan. 23—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
January 19, 2024
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, New Bethel Road/Beulah Road
Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Messer Way
Robbery- Nick Davis Road/Staff Lane
Theft- 14000 block Bowman Street
Vehicle theft- 1000 block Wauchula Pvt. Drive
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 14000 block Commonwealth Drive
Burglary- 22000 block Flanagan Road
Recovery- 26000 block US Hwy 72, 100 block US Hwy 31 N.
Disturbance- 15000 block Dawson Dupree Road, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road
Criminal mischief- 14000 block Brownsferry Road, 14000 block Lipscomb Road
Alarm- 29000 block Triple J Drive, 29000 block Briar Patch Lane, 16000 block US Hwy 72, 10000 block Stewart Road
January 20, 2024
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Witty Mill Road/AL Hwy 127
Theft- 22000 block Mooresville Road, 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road
Disturbance- 26000 block Apple Orchard Lane, 12000 block Lukers Way
Harassment- 20000 block Wallace Lane
Criminal mischief- 13000 block Oliver Lane
Alarm- 14000 block Ravenel Drive, 11000 block Bud Bates Road
Discharging firearms- 15000 block Zehner Road
January 21, 2024
Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Messer Way
Traffic accident- AL Hwy 251/Hall Road, 12000 block US Hwy 72
Intoxicated driver- 25000 block Hudson Bend
Disturbance- 13000 block New Cut Road
Alarm- 15000 block East Limestone Road, 21000 block Mooresville Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—first-degree receiving stolen property, obstructing justice using a false identity, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
—first-degree receiving stolen property
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- third-degree burglary, Stihl orange chainsaw, ratchet set, Jan. 11-19, $440, 22000 block Flanagan Road
—Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, Oct. 12- Jan. 10, $21,120.91, 14000 block Bowman Street
—Harvest- second-degree robbery, US currency, Jan. 19, $90, Nick Davis Road/Staff Lane
—Athens- second-degree theft, US currency, Jan. 19, $2,000, 14000 block Commonwealth Drive
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, two poles and flags, Jan. 19, $400, 22000 block Mooresville Road
—Anderson- fourth-degree theft, SIM card, Jan. 20, $50, 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—fourth-degree theft of property, no drivers license
—fourth-degree theft of property
—theft of property
—failure to appear- drivers license suspended
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—failure to appear: no drivers license, switched tag, no insurance
—domestic violence- strangulation
—failure to appear- no drivers license
City Property Crimes
The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Saturday-Monday.
—retail theft, two Netgear routers, Jan 19, $198, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—first-degree burglary, discharging firearm into occupied dwelling, back door, kitchen oven, Jan 19, $3,200, 20000 block Sabrina Lane
—third-degree theft of lost property, Jan. 19, cell phone, Jan. 19, $800, US Hwy 31/Armory
—criminal mischief, tent with belongings, Jan. 21, $50, Area I65/US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
—harassing communications, Jan. 20, 700 block N. Hine Street
—third-degree assault, Jan. 21, 800 block S. Clinton Street