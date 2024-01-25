Reports Jan. 24
Jan. 24—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
January 22, 2024
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 13000 block New Cut Road
Animal related/livestock- 14000 block Grover Drive, 24000 block Garrett Road
Theft- 12000 block Mayfield Road, 12000 block Vanzille Lane
Burglary- 19000 block Airfield Street
Disturbance- 12000 block Coppertop Lane, 23000 block Porter Road, 24000 block Barnes Road
Criminal mischief- 12000 block Bradford Road
Alarm- 24000 block US Hwy 72, 11000 block AL Hwy 31, 15000 block AL Hwy 72, 22000 block Smith Road, 26000 block Harvest Road
Warrant- Cedar Street/Strain Road, 100 block Elm Street, Madison County, 200 block W. Washington Street, 100 block Elm Street, 100 block Elm Street
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—possession of controlled substance
—contempt of court
—possession of controlled substance
—second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—truancy
—two counts unlawful breaking and entering vehicles, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—failure to appear- driving under the influence
—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—obstructing justice using a false identity
City Property Crimes
The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Tuesday.
—first-degree theft of property, Hyundai Sonata, Jan. 22, $8,000, 100 block Cedar Street
—theft by fraudulent leasing, Ashley Furniture sectional, Jan. 22, $2,245.78, 200 block French Farms Blvd.
—second-degree theft by deception, money, Jan. 22, $2,405, 200 block Cloverleaf Drive
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
—obstructing justice using a false identity, Jan. 22, 100 block Cedar Street
—harassing communications, Jan. 22, 100 block US Hwy 31 N