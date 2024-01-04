Reports Jan 3
Jan. 3—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Friday-Tuesday.
December 29, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Nick Davis Road/McCulley Mill Road, Johnson Road/AL Hwy 251, Lucas Ferry Road/Market Street
Animal related/livestock- 17000 block Harwell Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road, 14000 block Peek Drive, 23000 block Gray Ridge Road, 26000 block Newby Road
Disturbance- 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, 25000 block Drawbaugh Road, 8000 block Bloodworth Drive
Alarm- 7000 block US Hwy 72, 17000 block Stonegate Drive
Warrant- 15000 block Elk River Mills Road, 5000 block US Hwy 72, 5000 block US Hwy 31
December 30, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/Brownsferry Street, Forrest Street/Madison Street, Elkton Road/Elm Street, Persimmon Grove Cemetery, Solomon Temple Missionary Baptist, 26000 block AL Hwy 99
Animal related/livestock- 26000 block Grady Lane, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road
Traffic accident- 12000 block Sommers Road
Road hazard/debris- Menefee Road/Nick Davis Road
Assault- 25000 block Cole Street
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 18000 block AL Hwy 99
Disturbance- 6000 block Bay Village Drive
Prowler- 26000 block Jones Spring Drive, 17000 block Dement Road
Alarm- 10000 block County Line Road, 9000 block Crested Iris Lane
Warrant- 27000 block McLemore Circle, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 1000 block Somerset Drive, 15000 block Hastings Road, 17000 block Jones Road, 17000 block AL Hwy 251, Levert Avenue/US Hwy 72
December 31, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block East Limestone Road, US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road
Animal related/livestock- Hastings Road/Pepper Road
Traffic accident- 25000 block Sand Springs Road, US Hwy 72/Bradford Road
Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/Lucas Ferry Road, AL Hwy 99/Section Line Road
Vehicle theft- 22000 block Looney Road
Burglary- 15000 block Blackburn Road
Disturbance- 19000 block Heron Drive
Unwanted guest- 20000 block Easter Ferry Road, 13000 block Shaw Road, 26000 block Apple Orchard Lane
Alarm- 12000 block Coppertop Lane, 21000 block East Limestone Road, 27000 block Copeland Road
Warrant- 1000 block US Hwy 72, 100 block Elm Street
Nuisance/loud music- 20000 block Holt Road, Holt Road/Presnell Road
Discharging firearms- 28000 block Oak Grove Road
January 1, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 26000 block Fall Way, Black Road/Looney Road, S haw Road/Snake Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road
Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Nick Davis Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 23000 block Norman Lane
Hit and run- 21000 block Bean Road
Intoxicated driver- 13000 block Zehner Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 28000 block Holly Lane
Burglary- 22000 block Harold Street
Disturbance- 26000 block Camden Court, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, 12000 block Oliver Lane, 27000 block Moss Creek Drive
Harassment- 23000 block Norman Lane
Criminal mischief- 24000 block Garrett Road, 100 block Elm Street, 29000 block Copperpenny Drive
Prowler- 26000 block Capshaw Road
Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 1000 block W. Market Street
Discharging firearms- 20000 block Cox Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Tuesday.
—possession of controlled substance
—third-degree criminal trespass
—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—giving false identification to law enforcement
—violation of domestic violence order
—menacing
—possession of forgery device/tools, obstructing justice using false identity
—SORNA violation- failure to register
—public intoxication
—three counts chemical endangerment- child abuse
—non-support- child
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle
—attempt to elude by any means
—driving under the influence (alcohol), attempting to elude a police officer, destruction of property by prisoner
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday-Tuesday.
—Athens- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2000 maroon Ford Explorer, Nov. 20- Dec. 29, $1,000, 24000 block Jacobs Drive
—Athens- first-degree theft, 1999 Ford F250, miscellaneous tools, Dec. 30-31, $6,000, 22000 block Looney Road
—Athens- third-degree burglary, sweatshirt, shirt, mannequin, Dec. 30-31, $95, 15000 block Blackburn Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Friday-Tuesday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Friday-Tuesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Friday-Tuesday.