Reports Jan. 6

Jan. 6—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

January 3, 2024

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Nave Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Cox Road/US Hwy 72, Elkton Road/Piney Chapel Road

Animal related/livestock- 12000 block Lentzville Road, US Hwy 72/Curtis Lane

Intoxicated driver- I65 MM365

Reckless/drag racing- 13000 block Elk River Mills Road, 22000 block Smith Road

Intoxicated person- Cox Road/US Hwy 72

Assault- 16000 block Mooresville Road

Theft- 100 block Elm Street

Criminal mischief- 28000 block Powell Road

Alarm- 7000 block Greenbrier Road

Warrant- Market Street/Malone Road, 700 block Lucas Street

January 4, 2024

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- New Cut Road/Bill Black Road, 13000 block US Hwy 72, 12000 block Shaw Road (2 calls), Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Murphy Road, Neely Road/Neely Hill Loop

Animal related/livestock- 28000 block Countryside Circle, 12000 block Lentzville Road, 11000 block Little Coffman Road, 19000 block Meadows Road, 15000 block Sweetland Road, 14000 block Morgan Butler Road, 20000 block Myers Road, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive

Traffic accident- Oak Grove Road/Bethel Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 29000 block Little Creek Drive

Disturbance- 14000 block Zehner Road

Harassment- 13000 block Garden Lane

Alarm- 15000 block Dawson Dupree Road

Warrant- 28000 block Nick Davis Road, 200 block W. Washington Street, Wheeler Dam, 7000 block Vivians Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—possession of controlled substance, possession of pistol

—harassing communications

—twenty counts criminal computer tampering

—second-degree domestic violence- second-degree assault

—two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, failure/refusal to display insurance, speeding, operating vehicle without insurance

—resisting arrest, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—third-degree retail theft, first-degree theft, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance, fraudulent use credit/debit card

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana

—third-degree criminal trespass- domestic violence

—SORNA violation- failure to register

—first-degree robbery

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Elkmont- first-degree theft, phone scam, US currency, July 1- Dec. 25, 2023, $40,644, 23000 block Clearmont Drive

—Elkmont- first-degree theft, fraudulent use credit/debit card, US currency, Nov. 30, 2023- Jan. 3, $3,893.46, 18000 block Sulphur Creek Drive

—Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, fraudulent use debit/credit card, US currency, Nov. 30, $165, 22000 block Nelson Road

—Athens- identity theft, first-degree theft, US currency, Nov. 1, 2023- Jan. 3, $8,918.77, 10000 block Popular Point Road

—Athens- second-degree theft, SCCY CPX2 9mm pistol, Jan. 2, $250, 12000 block New Cut Road

—Athens- fourth-degree retail theft, miscellaneous theft, Jan. 3, $200, 27000 block Nick Davis Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—SORNA violation

—driving under the influence

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—failure to appear: drivers license suspended, speeding

—driving under the influence, second-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance

—failure to appear- drivers license revoked

—failure to appear: first-degree criminal trespass, no drivers license, no insurance

—first-degree theft of property

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—failure to appear- no insurance

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree retail theft, ribeyes, Jan. 3, $70, 600 block US Hwy 72

—fraudulent use of credit/debit card, Jan. 3, 200 block French Farms Blvd.

—second-degree criminal mischief, Accord LX back glass, trunk, glove box, Jan 3, $650, 1300 block US Hwy 72

—second-degree criminal mischief, Econoline gas tank, Jan. 4, $1,500, 15000 block Kings Drive

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—harassing communications, Jan. 4, 600 block S. Jefferson Street

—harassment, Jan. 4, 200 block US Hwy 31 N