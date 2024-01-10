Reports Jan. 9
Jan. 9—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
January 5, 2024
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Evans Road/Reid Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 127
Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Drawbaugh Road, 24000 block AL Hwy 251, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Neely Road, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, Airport Road/Edgewood Road, 29000 block Magnusson Avenue
Vehicle theft- 25000 block Krista Circle
Theft- 100 block Elm Street
Disturbance- 21000 block Oakland Meeadows
Criminal mischief- 12000 Beech Fork Lane
Alarm- 19000 block Meadows Road
Warrant- 400 block S. Jefferson Street, 1000 block US Hwy 72, 3000 block Avalon Lake Drive
January 6, 2024
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 22000 block New Garden Road, Nick Davis Road/East Limestone Road, 13000 block Shelly Drive, AL Hwy 127/Hays Mill Road, 22000 block Sandlin Road
Animal related/livestock- 17000 block Parker Road
Hit and run- 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Vehicle theft- 14000 block Sloan Road
Theft- 29000 block Easterferry Road, 12000 block US Hwy 72, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 19000 block AL Hwy 99
Harassment- 28000 block Countryside Circle, 27000 block Johnson Lane, 21000 block Old Elkmont Road
Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 31, 300 block West Valley Avenue
January 7, 2024
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Reid Road/Miller Street, 17000 block Cox Road, 19000 block Airfield Street
Missing person- 20000 block East Limestone Road
Theft- 28000 block AL Hwy 99
Disturbance- 26000 block McLemore Circle, 21000 block Bean Road, 21000 block Cory James Way
Harassment- 12000 block Finger Lake Way
Unwanted guest- 16000 block Neely Hill Loop, 13000 block Hickory Hills Road
Alarm- 27000 block Old School House Road
Warrant- 25000 block Flanagan Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—second-degree domestic violence- second-degree assault
—first-degree robbery
—improper lights, third-degree burglary- residence- force, failure/refusal to display insurance
—possession of controlled substance
—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft, identity theft, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
—public intoxication
—second-degree theft of services
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—truancy
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- first-degree theft, furniture, Aug. 15- Jan. 15, $4,663.95, 600 block S. Jefferson Street
—Athens- third-degree theft, bed and mattress, Aug. 12- Jan. 5, $700, 12000 block McCormick Lane
—Athens- third-degree theft, US currency, Jan. 5, $900, 14000 block Sloan Road
—Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, Jan. 5, $3,000, 21000 block Max Shipp Road
—Athens- second-degree theft, tan Ruger LCP .380 pistol, Jan. 3-5, $299, 22000 bloc Neely Hill Loop
—Athens- third-degree burglary, personal items, metal bar, candle holder, July 1- Jan. 6, $5,075, 12000 block US Hwy 72
—Elkmont- third-degree retail theft, batteries, Jan. 6, $1.09, 28000 block AL Hwy 99
—Athens- third-degree retail theft, shop cart full of items, Jan. 6, $100, 19000 block AL Hwy 99
—Tanner- second-degree theft, .22 pistol, Jan. 6-7, unknown value, 11000 block Stewart Road
—Elkmont- third-degree retail theft, Reece's candy, Jan. 7, $2.25, 28000 block AL Hwy 99
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—six counts breaking and entering a vehicle
—failure to appear- drivers license suspended
—failure to appear- speeding
—disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting arrest
—failure to appear: speeding, drivers license suspended
—failure to appear- no insurance
—driving under the influence
City Property Crimes
The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Saturday-Monday.
—fourth-degree theft, bicycles, Jan. 5, $150, 600 block Coleman Avenue
—retail theft, consumable goods, Jan. 5, $41.52, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—third-degree retail theft, merchandise, Jan. 6, $153, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—fourth-degree theft of property, pajamas/socks, Coach prescription glasses, Jan. 6, $310, 500 block Welch Drive
—fourth-degree theft of property, cash, Jan. 6, $100, 100 block East Sanderfer Road
—unauthorized use of a vehicle, harassment, Hyundai Entourage, Jan. 7, $3,000, 1400 block US Hwy 72
—fourth-degree theft of lost property, purse/handbag/wallet, Jan. 7, $20, 600 block S. Jefferson Street
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
—unlawful possession of controlled substance, 4-door Nissan Altima 2.5, off white rocks of cocaine, Jan. 6, 600 block US Hwy 72
—harassment, Jan. 7, 200 block US Hwy 31 S