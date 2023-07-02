Reports July 1

Jul. 1—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

June 28, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block Elton Road, 2000 block Lindsay Lane, 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, Zehner Road/Evans Road, Mooresville Road/Putman Circle, 25000 block Thach Road, 25000 block Gross Road, Hwy 127/Leggtown Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 127

Animal related/livestock- 29000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, 13000 block Hatchery Road, 12000 block Salem Field Lane, 14000 block Hunter Road, 22000 block Cairo Hollow Road, 15000 block McCormick Lane, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road

Traffic accident- 22000 block Easter Ferry Road

Hazard/road debris- US Hwy 72/Newby

Assault- 23000 block Morman Lane

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road

Disturbance- 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 15000 block Elk River Mills Road, 25000 block Katpaugh Lane, 14000 block Sloan Road, 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop

Unwanted guest- 25000 block Iron Gate Drive

Criminal mischief- 28000 block Molly Bee Lane

Warrant- Decatur Jail, 5000 block US Hwy 72, 900 block Hobbs Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 24000 block Hays Mill Road, 9000 block Kimbrell Road, 29000 block Hardiman Road, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 99

SORNA compliance check- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 24000 block Hobbs Loop

Reckless/drag racing- AL Hwy 251/Oakdale Road, 12000 block Lakeview Street

June 29, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 25000 block Gross Road, 25000 block Hunter Gates Road, 1000 block Swancott Road, 18000 block Hightower Road, 20000 block Swanner Road, Harris Station Road (2 calls), 27000 block Copeland Road (2 calls), 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 251

Animal related/livestock- Redus Hollow Road, 27000 block Grant Drive, 4000 block Calvary Blvd, 11000 block Bud Bates Road, 7000 block School House Drive, Cedar Hill Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Nick Davis Road/Wells Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 22000 block Elkton Road

Traffic accident- Pepper Road/Mooresville Road

Assault- 700 block W. Market Street

Theft- 20000 block Old Elkmont Road, 23000 block AL Hwy 251

Burglary- 15000 block Morris Road

Vehicle theft- 19000 block George Washington Street, 12000 block Elmhurst Drive

Breaking and entering vehicle- 26000 block Hunter Gates Road

Fraud use CC/Id theft- 24000 block AL Hwy 251, 12000 block Hutchins Circle

Disturbance- 14000 block Shaw Road, 13000 block Elk River Mills Road, 19000 block Holt Road, 29000 block Oliver Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, 15000 block Cannon Road

Warrant- 13000 block Sammy Lane, Scottsboro Jail

SORNA compliance check- 26000 block Coleman Street

Alarm- 29000 block Ivey Lane, 26000 block Hundley Way, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road

Discharging firearms- 12000 block Quinn Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, non-support- child, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499

—identity theft, two counts second-degree theft- $1,500 to $2,500, four counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

—third-degree assault- simple assault

—probation violation warrant

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—four counts possession/possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter

—public intoxication, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card, possession of controlled substance

—giving false identification to law enforcement

—tow counts second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—fourth-degree theft of property

—fourth-degree theft of property

—first-degree theft of property

—fourth-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal trespass

—failure to appear: leaving scene of accidents, two counts no insurance, drivers license revoked

—failure to appear: drivers license revoked, no insurance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, miscellaneous items, June 28, $53.84, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, June 28, $103.21, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, June 29, $261.60, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—harassment, June 28, 1700 block S. Jefferson Street

—third-degree criminal trespass, June 29, 1000 block US Hwy 72