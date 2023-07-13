Reports July 12

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Jul. 12—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

July 10, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 300 block US Hwy 31 N, 200 block US Hwy 31 S, 1000 block US Hwy 31 S, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, Shoal Creek Road/Buzzard Roost Road, Cairo Hollow Road/Sugar Creek Estates Road, 27000 block Sterling Road

Animal related/livestock- 29000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Hays Mill Road, 8000 block Magic Brook Way, 24000 block Slate Road, 19000 block East Limestone Road, 27000 block Bethel Road

Road hazard/debris- 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road

Intoxicated driver- Piney Chapel Road/Dugger Road

Assault- 2000 block Cox Road

Theft- 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 26000 block Mooresville Road, 13000 block Arbor Ridge, 20000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 21000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

Harassment- 15000 block Ham Road

Disturbance- 20000 block River View Drive, 27000 block Batrumville Road, 20000 block River View Drive, 5000 block Bay Village Drive, 24000 block Slate Road, 25000 block Caldera Drive

Alarm- 11000 block US Hwy 31, 17000 block Bridgeforth Road

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72

SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Stonegate Drive

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—possession of controlled substance

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—converted statute- theft

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, two perfume bottles, July 10, $350, 20000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

—Madison- first-degree theft, diamond ring, July 4-10, $15,500, 13000 block Arbor Ridge

—Elkmont- third-degree theft, copper wire, June 30-July 10, $300, 26000 block Mooresville Road

—Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, book bag, travel bag, Dollar General yellow basket, miscellaneous merchandise, July 10, $50, 25000 block AL Hwy 127

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—failure to appear: third-degree domestic violence-harassment

—harassing communications- harassment

—third-degree criminal trespass

—fraudulent use of credit/debit card

—fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—fourth-degree theft, merchandise, July 10, $236.45, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.