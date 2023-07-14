Reports July 13

Jul. 13—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

July 11, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Old School House Road, Lentzville Road/Cairo Hollow Road, Carverwood Lane/Capshaw Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road, Mooresville Road/Nick Davis Road, 10000 block US Hwy 72, 27000 block Sterling Road

Animal related/livestock- 28000 block Pettusville Road

Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Reid Road

Hazard/road debris- 6000 block Mooresville Road

Theft- 27000 block McKenna Drive

Forgery- 15000 block East Limestone Road

Prowler- 24000 block Hickory Drive

Disturbance- 21000 block Daveen Drive, 24000 block Slate Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Elkton Road, 25000 block Airport Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 1000 block Pruitt Street

SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Stonegate Drive, 28000 block Smith Hollow Road

Alarm- 100 block Fargo Circle

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—three counts third-degree burglary- residence- force

—possession of controlled substance, public intoxication

—other agency warrant

—domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation

—unauthorized use of auto

—driving while license suspended/revoked, no seat belt

—negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—aggravated cruelty to animals

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, vendor boxes, July 11, $210, 1500 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

—fraudulent use of debit/credit card, July 11, 400 block Hargrove Street