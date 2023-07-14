Reports July 13
Jul. 13—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
July 11, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Old School House Road, Lentzville Road/Cairo Hollow Road, Carverwood Lane/Capshaw Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road, Mooresville Road/Nick Davis Road, 10000 block US Hwy 72, 27000 block Sterling Road
Animal related/livestock- 28000 block Pettusville Road
Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Reid Road
Hazard/road debris- 6000 block Mooresville Road
Theft- 27000 block McKenna Drive
Forgery- 15000 block East Limestone Road
Prowler- 24000 block Hickory Drive
Disturbance- 21000 block Daveen Drive, 24000 block Slate Road
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Elkton Road, 25000 block Airport Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 1000 block Pruitt Street
SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Stonegate Drive, 28000 block Smith Hollow Road
Alarm- 100 block Fargo Circle
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—three counts third-degree burglary- residence- force
—possession of controlled substance, public intoxication
—other agency warrant
—domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation
—unauthorized use of auto
—driving while license suspended/revoked, no seat belt
—negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—aggravated cruelty to animals
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—failure to appear- drivers license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—fourth-degree theft of property, vendor boxes, July 11, $210, 1500 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.
—fraudulent use of debit/credit card, July 11, 400 block Hargrove Street