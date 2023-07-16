Reports July 15

Jul. 15—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

July 12, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 6000 block US Hwy 31, 27000 block Nick Davis Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road, Lindsay Lane/US Hwy 72, Reid Road/Evans Road, 25000 block Thach Road, 25000 block Rooker Lane, 18000 block Sunflower Way, AL Hwy 251/Holt Road, Cowford Road/Brownsferry Road, 29000 block Hardiman Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Animal related/livestock- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 23000 block East Clearmont Drive, 11000 block Snake Road, 29000 block Little Creek Drive

Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Thompson Lane, AL Hwy 99/New Cut Road

Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/Hardy Road

Theft- 28000 block Bethel Road, 14000 block Zehner Road

Disturbance- 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 24000 block Buckner Drive

Harassment- 25000 block Summerwood Drive

Unwanted guest- 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Warrant- 13000 block Reid Road

SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Stonegate Drive

Alarm- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 17000 block Glaze Road

July 13, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Nuke Whitt Lane, 23000 block Bethel Road, Hobbs Farm, 27000 block Pinedale Road, Harris Station Road, Brownsferry Road/Reid Road, Mooresville Road/Old Hwy 20, AL Hwy 99/Cabbage Ridge Road, 27000 block Copeland Road

Animal related/livestock- 29000 block Little Creek Road

Traffic accident- 21000 block Harris Station Road

Intoxicated driver- Van Dyke Road/Mooresville Road

Theft- 27000 block McKenna Drive, 14000 block Zehner Road

Prowler- 10000 block Holt-Springer Road, 26000 block Beech Grove Lane

Disturbance- Old Railroad Bed Road/Capshaw Road, 16000 block Log Cabin Road, 19000 block Cox Road, 27000 block JB Magnusson Drive, 21000 block Rochelle Road

Criminal mischief- 17000 block Oakdale Road

Warrant- 29000 block McKee Road

SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Stonegate Drive

Alarm- 14000 block Norfleet Drive, 24000 block Mooresville Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—menacing

—operating vehicle with expired tag, speeding

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

—two counts fourth-degree theft-miscellaneous theft- less than $500

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—driving while license suspended/revoked, no drivers license, failure to register vehicle, failure/refusal to display insurance, operating vehicle without insurance, no seat belt

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Toney- first-degree theft, US currency, May 25-July 12, $3,000, 28000 block Bethel Road

—Tanner- second-degree theft, Case tractor steps, diesel fuel, July 12-13, $1,920, 21000 block Harris Station Road

—Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, Alabama tag, July 13, 23000 block AL Hwy 99

—Athens- third-degree theft, wallet and contents, July 9-11, 11000 block Leonard Circle

—Athens- first-degree theft, copper wire, July 12-13, $7,700, 27000 block McKenna Drive

—Athens- first-degree theft, auto parts, July 13, $2,500, 15000 block Ham Road

—Tanner- third-degree burglary, medication, July 14, $6,000, 11000 block Escue Drive

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—first-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear- drivers license revoked

—public intoxication

—first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—theft of property, merchandise, July 12, $39.54, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft, merchandise, July 13, $151.90, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—criminal trespass, July 12, 200 block French Farms Blvd.

—first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, marijuana cigar and THC wax, July 12, 900 block S. Clinton Street