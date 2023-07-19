Reports July 18

Jul. 18—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

July 14, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 24000 block Black Road, Elkton Road/Sandlin Road, 16000 block Crimson Street, 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Cambridge Lane/Newby Road, 7000 block Cherry Grove Road, Piney Chapel Road/Dugger Road

Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Pine Ridge Road, 27000 block Abby Lane, 24000 block Nick Davis Road, 23000 block Black Road, 23000 block Miller Road, 17000 block Kelly Drive, 17000 block Jones Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- Old Banford Road/Capshaw Road

Reckless/drag racing- Greenbrier Pkwy/Mooresville Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 14000 block Quinn Road

Criminal mischief- 22000 block Concord Road, 24000 block Black Road

Alarm- 11000 block Escue Drive, 12000 block Whitcomb Circle, 30000 block Clovis Drive, 26000 block Miller Lane

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 500 block US Hwy 72

SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Stonegate Drive (2 calls)

July 15, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Hwy 72/American Way, 13000 block Breckenridge Drive, Cave Branch Road/Spence Cave Road, Ft. Hampton Road/Cannon Road, Oak Grove Road/George Lane, 24000 block Nick Davis Road, Elm Street/Edgewood Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- US Hwy 31/Garrett Road

Traffic accident- 25000 block Thach Road, 13000 block Dart Circle, East limestone Road/Harvest Road

Reckless/drag racing- Elk Estates

Missing person- 13000 block New Cut Road, 17000 block Cross Key Road

Assault- 700 block Market Street

Disturbance- 15000 block McCormick Lane

Harassment- 14000 block Zehner Road

Alarm- 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 19000 block Meadows Road

Warrant- 9000 block Poplar Point Road, 100 block Elm Street, Washington street/Beaty Street (2 calls)

Nuisance/loud music- 25000 block Ridge Road, McCully Mill Road/Pepper Road

July 16, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Greenbrier Pkwy, 26000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, Hatchett Ridge Road, US Hwy 31/Flower Hill Way, Cotton Belt Road/AL Hwy 99, US Hwy 72/Cox Road, Boyds Chapel Road/Upper Elkton road, AL Hwy 99, Oneal Road, 27000 block Keeton Road, Gordon Road/Snake Road

Reckless/drag racing- Mayfield Road

Theft- 14000 block Bledsoe Road

Burglary- 23000 block Presnell Road

Disturbance- 14000 block Zehner Road

Harassment- 14000 block Bledsoe Road, 25000 block Stef Lane, 21000 block Hays Mill Road

Criminal mischief- 13000 block Ripley Road

Alarm- 14000 block Eva Circle, 25000 block Taylor Lynn Circle, 6000 block Mooresville Road

Warrant- Athens Sportsplex, 28000 block AL Hwy 251

Discharging firearms- 14000 block Grubbs Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—possession of controlled substance

—destruction of property by prisoner

—violation of a domestic violence order, public intoxication

—second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—resisting arrest, second-degree assault

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, fraudulent use credit/debit card, selling contact lenses without optometry license, two counts possession of controlled substance

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—possession of controlled substance

—two counts possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence (controlled substance)

—third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499

—third-degree criminal mischief

—two counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument, identity theft

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft; third-degree theft

—driving under the influence

—driving under the influence

—driving under the influence

—third-degree theft of property; failure to appear- speeding

—public intoxication

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, Tyson Crispy Strips, SV vegetable oil, July 14, $14.70, 600 block S. Jefferson Street

—fourth-degree theft of service, disorderly conduct, consumable goods, July 14, $25.59, 200 block W. Market Street

—fourth-degree theft of property, consumable goods, July 14, $128.89, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, miscellaneous items, July 15, $83.78, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—third-degree theft of property, merchandise, July 16, $749.93, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—third-degree criminal mischief, windshield, July 15, $500, 1400 block Freeman Avenue

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Alprazolam, July 15, 17000 block US Hwy 72

—harassment, July 16, 300 block Henry Drive

—circulating illegal paper money, counterfeit $100 bill, July 16, 1500 block N. Jefferson Street