Reports July 19

Jul. 19—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

July 17, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 31000 block AL Hwy 99, 24000 block Bain Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road, 26000 block Clem Road, Quinn Road/Blackburn Road, 200 block Washington Street, East Limestone Road/Spur Road, Oak Grove Road, 13000 block Reid Road

Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Marks Drive, 18000 block Elk River Park Road, 13000 block Hatchery Road, 21000 block Grisham Road, 19000 block Meadows Road, 28000 block McKee Road, 26000 block Lester Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 13000 block Reid Road

Reckless/drag racing- Lucas Ferry Road/Ingram Road (2 calls)

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 31/Martin Line Road, Oak Grove Road/Thach Road

Assault- 19000 block Airfield Street

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 600 block Jade Road

Disturbance- 14000 block Bledsoe Road, 14000 block Brownsferry Road

Alarm- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 27000 block Kosar Crossing, 19000 block Moyers Road, 26000 block Cold Creek Road, 19000 block Moyers Road

Warrant- 2000 block Washington Street

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—possession of controlled substance

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—making false report to law enforcement, first-degree insurance fraud- loss exceeds $1,000

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—public intoxication

—failure to appear: two counts drivers license suspended, no seatbelt

—public intoxication

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, consumable goods, July 17, $33.16, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, July 17, $26.72, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.

—harassment, July 17, 600 block US Hwy 72