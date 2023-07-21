Reports July 20
Jul. 20—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
July 18, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- East limestone Road/Capshaw Road, 1000 block Jefferson Street (Ardmore), 12000 block Elk River Mills Road, 11000 block Hickory Hills Road, 6000 block US Hwy 72, Capshaw Road/East Limestone Road, Lambert Road/Hwy 251, Lentzville Road/Kimbrell Road, Hwy 127/Kimzy Carr Road, 12000 block Sommers Road, Tanner High School (2 calls)
Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Pine Ridge Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 26000 block Beulah Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Nick Davis/Limestone Correctional Facility, 14000 block Bell Road
Traffic accident- 19000 block AL Hwy 99
Hazard/road debris- 18000 block Cross Key Road
Theft- 23000 block Fain Road
Vehicle theft- 27000 block Bethel Road
Burglary- 28000 block Thach Road
Disturbance- 17000 block Blackburn Road, 27000 block Bethel Road, 13000 block Ripley Road
Criminal mischief- 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, 15000 block Mayberry Drive
Unwanted guest- 27000 block Shannon Road
Warrant- 26000 block Elkins Road, Marshall County Jail
Alarm- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 17000 block Mooresville Road, 16000 block Glenncrest Lane, 16000 block US Hwy 72, 26000 block Mill Creek Drive, 29000 block Capshaw Road, 20000 block Nuclear Plant Road, 3000 block Pryor Road, 22000 block Cairo Hollow Road
Nuisance/loud music- 16000 block Wellhouse Drive
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—third-degree burglary- residence- force
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—no drivers license, speeding, driving while license suspended/revoked
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—failure to appear- no seatbelt
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, July 18, $136.35, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.