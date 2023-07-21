Reports July 20

Jul. 20—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

July 18, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- East limestone Road/Capshaw Road, 1000 block Jefferson Street (Ardmore), 12000 block Elk River Mills Road, 11000 block Hickory Hills Road, 6000 block US Hwy 72, Capshaw Road/East Limestone Road, Lambert Road/Hwy 251, Lentzville Road/Kimbrell Road, Hwy 127/Kimzy Carr Road, 12000 block Sommers Road, Tanner High School (2 calls)

Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Pine Ridge Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 26000 block Beulah Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Nick Davis/Limestone Correctional Facility, 14000 block Bell Road

Traffic accident- 19000 block AL Hwy 99

Hazard/road debris- 18000 block Cross Key Road

Theft- 23000 block Fain Road

Vehicle theft- 27000 block Bethel Road

Burglary- 28000 block Thach Road

Disturbance- 17000 block Blackburn Road, 27000 block Bethel Road, 13000 block Ripley Road

Criminal mischief- 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, 15000 block Mayberry Drive

Unwanted guest- 27000 block Shannon Road

Warrant- 26000 block Elkins Road, Marshall County Jail

Alarm- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 17000 block Mooresville Road, 16000 block Glenncrest Lane, 16000 block US Hwy 72, 26000 block Mill Creek Drive, 29000 block Capshaw Road, 20000 block Nuclear Plant Road, 3000 block Pryor Road, 22000 block Cairo Hollow Road

Nuisance/loud music- 16000 block Wellhouse Drive

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—third-degree burglary- residence- force

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—no drivers license, speeding, driving while license suspended/revoked

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—failure to appear- no seatbelt

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, July 18, $136.35, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.