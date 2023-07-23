Reports July 22

Jul. 22—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

July 19, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 9000 block Segers Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road, 1000 block US Hwy 72

Animal related/livestock- 18000 block Foxford Lane, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 29000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, Holt Road/Bain Road, 28000 block Sw Wall Street, 10000 block Settle Road, 22000 block Yarbrough Road

Traffic accident- 15000 block Blackburn Road, 23000 block Flanagan Road, 23000 block Pepper Road

Reckless/drag racing- 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Poplar Point Loop, Thach Road/Traci Lynn Drive

Hazard/road debris- Lester Road/Short Cut Road

Theft- 21000 block Sharp Road, 16000 block Land Drive

Disturbance- 16000 block Raspberry Lane, 14000 block Smith Gover Road, 27000 block Seven Pines Lane, 12000 block Sommers Road

Harassment- 12000 block Copperfield Lane, 12000 block Lukers Way, 3000 block Towe Road

Criminal mischief- 15000 block Mayberry Drive

Alarm- 26000 block Cold Creek Drive, 18000 block Menefee Road

Warrant- 100 block W. Elm Street, 5000 block US Hwy 72

Littering/dumping- 22000 block Choctow Lane

July 20, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Escue Drive/DG Swanner Blvd/HBF (Tanner), 8000 block Cowford Road, 13000 block Shaw Road, 12000 block Mayfield Road, 26000 block Jones Spring Drive, Sweet Springs Road/US Hwy 251, Bradford Road/US Hwy 72, 21000 block AL Hwy 99

Animal related/livestock- 26000 block Sweet Springs Road, 17000 block East Limestone Road, 10000 block Settle Road, Nick Davis Road/Wellhouse Drive

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 251/Linton Road

Reckless/drag racing- 10000 block Douglas Drive

Criminal mischief- 27000 block Persimmon Tree Road

Theft- 24000 block US Hwy 72

Disturbance- 29000 block Gann Lane, I65 MM347, 13000 block Hickory Hills Road

Harassment- 29000 block Capshaw Road, 28000 block Oak Grove Road

Unwanted guest- 27000 block Sterling Road

Alarm- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 18000 block Sulphur Creek Drive, 24000 block US Hwy 72, 14000 block Bowman Street

SORNA Compliance check- 14000 block Brownsferry Road

Warrant- 25000 block Elkton Road

Discharging firearms- 800 block Rockhouse Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—fourth-degree theft of services- less than $500

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—second-degree assault, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs

—possession of controlled substance

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—harassment- domestic incident

—third-degree burglary-residence- no-force

—indecent exposure

—home repair fraud

—speeding, attempt to elude by motor vehicle, driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle with expired tag

—third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance

—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft

—failure to appear- harassing communications

—fourth-degree theft of property

—second-degree theft of property

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—driving under the influence

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, consumable goods, July 19, $34.50, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, Iphone 12, July 19, $400, 200 block US Hwy 31 S

—fourth-degree theft of property, security camera. July 20, $150, 800 block US Hwy 72

—third-degree burglary, tag, tattoo gun and equipment, miscellaneous clothing, July 20, $230, 1400 block W. Washington Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—harassing communications, July 20, 400 block Hargrove Street