Reports July 25

Jul. 25—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

July 21, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block Shaw Road, 900 block S. Clinton Street, AL Hwy 99/Cabbage Ridge Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, New Cut Road/AL Hwy 99, 16000 block Malone Road, Hatchett Ridge Road, 33000 block AL Hwy 99

Animal related/livestock- Upper Snake Road, 29000 block 1st Avenue (Ardmore), 20000 block Yarbrough Road, 14000 block Dogwood Road, 29000 block Alexander Way, 12000 block New Cut Road, 25000 block Jay Bee Way

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 99/Patterson Hill Road, Dupree Worthey Road

Hazard/road debris- East Limestone Road/Snap Devin Way, James Drive

Theft- 23000 block AL Hwy 251, 16000 block Shaw Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 14000 block Mooresville Road

Assault- 100 block Elm Street, 20000 block East Limestone Road

Harassment- 12000 block Burgreen Road

Disturbance- 12000 block Carriage Park Lane, 24000 block Garrett Road

Unwanted guest- 16000 block Blackburn Road, 13000 block Ripley Road

Alarm- 22000 block Toone Road, 24000 block US Hwy 72, 13000 block Callaway Drive, 29000 block Copper Run Drive, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 29000 block Capshaw Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72

July 22, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block Elkton Road, Chris Way, 14000 block Brownsferry Road, Cotton Belt Road/Cairo Hollow Road

Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Elkton Road, Dairy Road/Lucas Ferry Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 23000 block Saint John Road

Traffic accident- Malone Road/Lucas Ferry Road, Little Elk Road/US Hwy 72

Intoxicated driver- 100 block Elliott Road

Missing person- 5000 block Bay Village Drive

Theft- 14000 block Baptist Camp Road

Prowler- 24000 block Wooley Springs Road

Unwanted guest- 17000 block Holland Heights

Disturbance- 32000 block AL Hwy 99, 25000 block Easter Ferry Road, 29000 block Little Creek Road, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, 22000 block Smith Road, 25000 block Thach Road, 15000 block McCormick Lane

July 23, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Hwy 127/Kimzy Carr Road, Bethel Road/AL Hwy 251, 12000 block Carriage Park Lane, 9000 block Poplar Point Road, 100 block US Hwy 72, 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, 19000 block Bick Jock Road

Traffic accident- 100 block Lindsay Lane

Hit and run- Meadows Road/Nick Davis Road

Missing person- 20000 block Huber Road

Disturbance- 12000 block Oliver Lane, Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Harassment- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Prowler- 19000 block East Limestone Road

Unwanted guest- 15000 block Dupree Road, 29000 block Little Creek Road

Alarm- 29000 block Copper Run Drive, 14000 block Eva Circle, 14000 block Eva Circle, 24000 block Costello Drive, 11000 block Neely Road, 26000 block Oak Grove Road

Warrant- 13000 block Reid Road

Discharging firearms- 16000 block Hampton Lane

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—possession of controlled substance

—fraudulent use credit/debit card, third-degree burglary- residence- force

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—no seat belt

—third-degree elder abuse and neglect

—driving under the influence, open container- alcohol in vehicle, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- gun

—two counts resisting arrest

—possession of controlled substance

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—possession of controlled substance

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—driving under the influence (alcohol), improper lane usage, no drivers license, open container- alcohol in vehicle, possession of controlled substance

—open container- alcohol in vehicle, driving under the influence (alcohol), attempt to elude by motor vehicle, improper lane usage

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—harassment

—possession of controlled substance

—fourth-degree theft of property

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance

—driving under the influence

—driving under the influence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

—third-degree domestic violence- menacing, public intoxication

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, large makeup mirror, July 21, $50, 600 block W. Market Street

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, July 21, $47.19, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, July 22, $69.57, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, July 22, $114.46, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, vendor tote boxes, July 22, $70, 1500 block US Hwy 72 E

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—third-degree criminal mischief, broken window pane, July 22, $100, 400 block Hargrove Street

—discharging firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, front passenger window Lincoln MKZ sedan, July 22, $200, 600 block US Hwy 31 S

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl and methamphetamine, July 22, 22000 block Pin Oak Drive

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, 0.4 grams methamphetamine, red straw with white residue, Jul7 22, US Hwy 31 N

—menacing, July 23, 700 block N. Marion Street

—menacing, July 23, 2100 block Aretha Street

—unauthorized use of a vehicle, dark gray Ford Explorer XLT, July 23, $2,000, 1400 block N. Houston Street