Reports July 26

The Daily Beast

Glendale Police DepartmentA teen who went missing in 2019 turned up in a small Montana town near the Canadian border after walking into a local police department and identifying herself.Alicia Navarro, who has autism, was just 14 when she disappeared in September 2019, leaving behind a note saying she would be back. Her birthday was just a couple days after her disappearance. At the time, her mother, Jessica Nunez, suspected her daughter had been lured away by a predator online.But Glendale poli