Reports July 26

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·2 min read

Jul. 26—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

July 24, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block Easter Ferry Road, Easter Ferry Road, 26000 block Main Street (Ardmore), 22000 block New Garden Road, 15000 block Spring Lake Drive, Boyds Chapel Road/Upper Elkton Road, Wooley Springs Road/Mooresville Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31

Animal related/livestock- 11000 block Cowford Road, 22000 block Cagle Road, 29000 block Alexander Way, 19000 block Ingram Road, 23000 block Bethel Road, 11000 block Cowford Road, New Cut Road/Easter Ferry Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 14000 block Craig Cove Road

Reckless/drag racing- Menefee Road/Copeland Road, 24000 block Wooley Springs Road, 13000 block Hatchery Road, 11000 block Neely Road, 15000 block Cannon Road

Intoxicated driver- Vanzille Lane/Nuclear Plant Road

Theft- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 20000 block Poff Lane, 25000 block Watson Lane

Criminal mischief- 24000 block Walnut Drive

Criminal trespass- 28000 block Nick Davis Road

Unwanted guest- 27000 block Capshaw Road

Alarm- 17000 block East Limestone Road, 29000 block Old Hwy 20, 12000 block Lanai Drive, 17000 block Oakdale Road, 16000 block Gardenview Lane

Warrant- 1000 block US Hwy 72, 18000 block Sunflower Way, 8000 block Us Hwy 72

Nuisance/loud music- Myrtlewood Drive, 25000 block Narrow Lane

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—fraudulent use credit/debit card

—two counts drug trafficking

—second-degree arson- other building

—three counts- negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass

—fourth-degree theft of property

—failure to appear- no insurance

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended, no insurance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—first-degree theft of property, Chevy Silverado 1500 LT3, July 25, $15,000, Compton Road

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.

—harassing communications, July 24, 22000 block Ewell Street

—menacing, July 24, 2100 block Aretha Street

—harassment, July 24, 2100 block Aretha Street

—harassment, July 24, 700 block N. Marion Street

—harassment, July 24, 600 block S. Jefferson Street

—unauthorized use of a vehicle, Hyundai Tucson, July 24, $15,000, Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road