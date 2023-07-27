Reports July 26
Jul. 26—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
July 24, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block Easter Ferry Road, Easter Ferry Road, 26000 block Main Street (Ardmore), 22000 block New Garden Road, 15000 block Spring Lake Drive, Boyds Chapel Road/Upper Elkton Road, Wooley Springs Road/Mooresville Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31
Animal related/livestock- 11000 block Cowford Road, 22000 block Cagle Road, 29000 block Alexander Way, 19000 block Ingram Road, 23000 block Bethel Road, 11000 block Cowford Road, New Cut Road/Easter Ferry Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 14000 block Craig Cove Road
Reckless/drag racing- Menefee Road/Copeland Road, 24000 block Wooley Springs Road, 13000 block Hatchery Road, 11000 block Neely Road, 15000 block Cannon Road
Intoxicated driver- Vanzille Lane/Nuclear Plant Road
Theft- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 20000 block Poff Lane, 25000 block Watson Lane
Criminal mischief- 24000 block Walnut Drive
Criminal trespass- 28000 block Nick Davis Road
Unwanted guest- 27000 block Capshaw Road
Alarm- 17000 block East Limestone Road, 29000 block Old Hwy 20, 12000 block Lanai Drive, 17000 block Oakdale Road, 16000 block Gardenview Lane
Warrant- 1000 block US Hwy 72, 18000 block Sunflower Way, 8000 block Us Hwy 72
Nuisance/loud music- Myrtlewood Drive, 25000 block Narrow Lane
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—fraudulent use credit/debit card
—two counts drug trafficking
—second-degree arson- other building
—three counts- negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass
—fourth-degree theft of property
—failure to appear- no insurance
—failure to appear- drivers license suspended, no insurance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—first-degree theft of property, Chevy Silverado 1500 LT3, July 25, $15,000, Compton Road
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
—harassing communications, July 24, 22000 block Ewell Street
—menacing, July 24, 2100 block Aretha Street
—harassment, July 24, 2100 block Aretha Street
—harassment, July 24, 700 block N. Marion Street
—harassment, July 24, 600 block S. Jefferson Street
—unauthorized use of a vehicle, Hyundai Tucson, July 24, $15,000, Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road