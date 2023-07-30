Reports July 29

Jul. 29—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

July 25, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Capshaw Road/East Limestone Road, 1000 block US Hwy 72, 21000 block Bean Road, Eastep Road/Thompson Lane, AL Hwy 99/Dupree Drive, McCulley Mill Road/Pepper Road, 31000 block AL Hwy 99, 27000 block Nick Davis Road, 18000 Edgewood Road

Animal related/livestock- 200 block English Rose Circle, 21000 block Cagle Road, 26000 block Red Hill Road

Traffic accident- Ezell Road/US Hwy 72

Intoxicated person- 18000 block Easter Ferry Road

Reckless/drag racing- New Cut Road/Zehner Road

Theft- 25000 block Cottonbelt Road, 15000 block Zehner Road

Burglary- AL Hwy 251/Bethel Road

Disturbance- 17000 block Morris Road, 28000 block Maecille Drive, 16000 block American Way

Unwanted guest- 25000 block Children Street

Warrant- 3000 block Point Mallard Pkwy (Priceville), 8000 block US Hwy 72, 400 block Skyview Drive, 27000 block Copeland Road, 1000 block Elm Street

Littering/dumping- 14000 block Big Creek Road

July 26, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Brownsferry Road/Jeffrey Street, 17000 block Cross Key Road, 27000 block Bethel Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, 16000 block Woodhaven Drive, 17000 block Nabors Road, Ardmore Budget Inn, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive

Animal related/livestock- 10000 block Sandy Road

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/Zehner Road

Assault- 30000 block Old Scrouge Road

Vehicle theft- 12000 block Murphy Road

Theft- 14000 block Sloan Road, 17000 block Sewell Road

Disturbance- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 9000 block Beechwood Road

Harassment- 24000 block Eastre Ferry Road, 21000 block Hays Mill Road

Alarm- 21000 block Flanagan Road, 22000 block Stearman Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127

July 27, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Zehner Road/Quinn Road, 25000 block Watson Lane, Salem Minor Hill Road/Monday Road, Toone Road, Trade Street, Heritage Way

Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Grigsby Ferry, 12000 block Mayfield Road, 28000 block Capshaw Road, 22000 block Goodin Road, 10000 block Old Lester Road, 10000 block Paradise Shores, 28000 block Copeland Road

Story continues

Traffic accident- 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 19000 block Piney Chapel Road

Theft- 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Harassment- 19000 block East Limestone Road, 19000 block East Limestone Road, 22000 block Quarry Road, 18000 block Thompson Road

Disturbance- 24000 block Sycamore Lane, 15000 block Blackburn Road, 30000 block US Hwy 72, 23000 block Memory Way, 23000 block Norman Lane

Criminal mischief- 12000 block Dickens Lane

Criminal trespass- 13000 block Dupree Worthey Road

Warrant- 400 block Skyview Drive, Franklin County Jail

Alarm- 13000 block Chapel Hill Lane, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 30000 block US Hwy 72, 10000 block Motter Drive, 12000 block US Hwy 72

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday-Friday.

—drug trafficking

—theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500

—possession of controlled substance

—chemical endangerment

—possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, drug trafficking

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

—two counts possession of controlled substance, attempt to elude by any means, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree of marijuana

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree burglary-residence- force

—driving while license suspended/revoked

—second-degree burglary-residence- force

—second-degree rape- statutory

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance- heroin

—improper lights, tampering with physical evidence, driving under the influence (alcohol), operating vehicle with expired tag

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday-Friday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday-Friday.

—third-degree theft of property, fourth-degree theft of property

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—harassment

—failure to appear- no drivers license, expired tag

—no insurance, switched tag

—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft

—theft of property

—fourth-degree theft of property

—failure to appear- switched tag

—third-degree domestic violence- third degree assault

—failure to appear- two counts drivers license suspended, no insurance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday-Friday.

—theft of property, merchandise, July 25, $331.48, 1000 block Us Hwy 72

—second-degree burglary, Ruger SR-22 semi automatic pistol, Glock .40 caliber semi automatic pistol, July 26, $1,200, 300 block Chestnut Street

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, July 26, $24.86, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, July 27, $70.08, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday-Friday.

—harassment, July 26, 300 block Schilling Street

—harassment, July 27, Schilling Street and US Hwy 72

—menacing, July 27, 600 block Norton Drive

—third-degree criminal mischief, cut utility lines, July 28, $100, 200 block Cloverleaf Drive